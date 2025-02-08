St Kilda has provided an injury update on three key players

Max King during St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on January 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA is breathing a massive sigh of relief after scans revealed Max King has avoided a dreaded ACL tear.

The star forward was sent for scans following a training incident that saw him limp from the field on Friday.

King was on Saturday cleared of any long-term damage, with the Saints expected to know more of the extent of the injury in the coming days in what is a huge boost to their finals aspirations.

Mason Wood (quad) and Jack Sinclair (hamstring) have also been cleared of "serious damage" after leaving training early on Friday.

"Our football program is currently on its four-day break, so Max, Mason and Jack will rest over the next few days and we’ll assess their resumption of training next week," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.

King suffered an ACL injury in 2018, which wiped out most of his draft year.

He was hit by a shoulder injury in late 2022 that delayed his start to the 2023 season, while his 2024 was ended early due to a knee issue.

King signed a monster six-year contract extension late last year, tying him to the club until the end of 2032.

The Saints are already without Dougal Howard (shoulder) and Mattaes Phillipou (leg), who will both miss a large part of the start of the season, while star ruck Rowan Marshall is expected to play in round one despite a pelvic injury.

Paddy Dow (knee infection) will also miss the beginning of the campaign and Liam Henry (knee) is no guarantee to be available for round one.

The Saints take on Port Adelaide in a pre-season clash, before facing Adelaide away in their season-opener on March 16.