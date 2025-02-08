All-Australian defender Dan Houston is loving life at Collingwood and is bullish about his new club's chances of climbing back into premiership contention

Dan Houston look on during Collingwood's official team photo day at AIA Vitality Centre on February 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD recruit Dan Houston has set a high bar for his new club, declaring "anything's possible" as Craig McRae's men seek to surge back into premiership contention.

After winning the flag in 2023, the Magpies missed the finals altogether last year as a raft of injuries derailed their campaign.

But with All-Australian defender Houston bolstering the list - along with fellow experienced recruits Tim Membrey and Harry Perryman - there are huge expectations on Collingwood this year.

"The boys are really hungry and they know what the list is capable of," Houston said.

"If we can get as many boys out on the track as possible and start really well this year, I think anything's possible.

"We're looking forward to those first few games, so we'll get the practice matches under the belt and go from there."

Houston, who played 168 games over eight seasons with Port Adelaide, was one of the most sought-after players during last year's trade period and landed at Collingwood after requesting a move back to his home state.

"I'm absolutely loving it and it's been a good pre-season so far," the 27-year-old said.

"I've been getting to know the boys and training hard and getting to know the gameplan.

"I feel like I've settled in now and I'm looking forward to getting into some practice games."

Dan Houston kicks the ball during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park on November 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Houston expects to fill his customary position at half-back under fourth-year Magpies coach McRae, having starred in that role for Port Adelaide.

"I'm going to slot in and do what I've been doing previously in that half-back role," Houston said.

"I've got to try to get to know the gameplan and bring what I can bring with my defensive stuff and then when I get the ball in hand."

Houston's first full hit-out in Collingwood colours will be the AAMI Community Series clash with Richmond on February 26.

Tigers key forward Tom Lynch also expects to play in that fixture despite hitting a pre-season speed-bump when he was concussed during match simulation at training last week.

Lynch, who joined Houston for a promotion on Saturday, was hurt in an accidental collision with Richmond player development manager Joel Garner but is confident he won't miss any games.

"I've recovered really well from it," Lynch said.

"It was the first sort of real heavy knock I've had but after a couple of days I'm feeling good.

"I'm back into running and things like that, so I'm progressing through the protocols pretty quickly."