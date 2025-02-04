Tickets for the AAMI Community Series go on sale on Wednesday

L-R: Harry Perryman, Wil Parker, Tim Membrey and Dan Houston. Picture: Collingwood FC

COLLINGWOOD fans will get a first look at Dan Houston in black and white later this month ahead of a likely senior Pies debut against his former club.

The Magpies will face Richmond in the AAMI Community Series at Ikon Park on Wednesday, February 26, one of nine official pre-season games around the country before the season proper begins on March 6.

Tickets for the AAMI Community Series will become available on Wednesday, with sales from the Tigers v Pies clash to raise money for charity.

With Collingwood's three-way match simulation against Gold Coast and Brisbane on February 20 to take place in Queensland, the clash against the Tigers will be Houston's first proper hitout in front of the Magpie Army in Melbourne since his high-profile off-season move from Port Adelaide. Former Saint Tim Membrey and ex Giant Harry Perryman are also set to feature against the Tigers for their new club.

Houston will then have to cool his heels for Collingwood's game against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, with the two-time All-Australian still with one match to serve from the five-game ban he copped last year.

Dan Houston bumps Izak Rankine during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

It means his first game for premiership points this year will likely come in round one, against the Power at the MCG, adding extra spice to a game between two clubs who will expect to feature in September.

The AAMI Community Series will begin on Tuesday, February 25 when Geelong plays Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, with further games in Launceston, Brisbane, Canberra, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Bunbury and Mandurah.

Tickets for all games will be available on Wednesday at 12pm AEDT for club members and 3pm AEDT for the general public.

Juniors and club members will get free general admission to all games except the Tigers v Magpies clash, with proceeds from those sales to go to a charity partner. Full ticketing details for the AAMI Community Series can be found here.

All AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast on Foxtel/Kayo and played under premiership rules - four 20-minute quarters plus time on - although there will be no interchange cap.

Broadcast details, ticketing information and rules for the club-arranged match simulations between Feb 15 and 22 will be communicated by the clubs involved.

Indigenous All Stars game

Saturday, Feb 15

Fremantle v Indigenous All Stars, Optus Stadium, 7.30pm AEDT (4.30pm local)

Unofficial match simulations

Saturday, Feb 15

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Mission Whitten Oval, 2pm AEDT (streamed on Kayo, tickets subject to capacity)

Monday, Feb 17

West Coast v Richmond, Mineral Resources Park, 12.30pm AEDT (9.30am local)

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 2pm AEDT

Thursday, Feb 20

Gold Coast v Brisbane v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 6pm AEDT (5pm local)

Friday, Feb 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Mount Barker, 5.30pm AEDT (5pm local) (streamed on Kayo, tickets subject to capacity)

Saturday, Feb 22

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT (streamed on Kayo, tickets subject to capacity)

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Arden St, date and time TBC

* Ticket and broadcast details for match simulations will be communicated by home clubs

AAMI Community Series

Tuesday, Feb 25

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday, Feb 26

Richmond v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 7:10pm AEDT

Thursday, Feb 27

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 5:20pm AEDT

Brisbane v Adelaide, Brighton Homes Arena, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Friday, Feb 28

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Manuka Oval, 5:20pm AEDT

Gold Coast v Sydney, People First Stadium, 8:10pm AEDT (7.10pm local)

Saturday, Mar 1

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3:10pm AEDT

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval (Bunbury), 6:10pm (AEDT (3.10pm local)

Sunday, Mar 2

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park (Mandurah), 6:10pm AEDT (3.10pm local)

* All AAMI Community Series matches broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo

* Tickets available on February 5 at midday AEDT for club members and 3pm for general public. Members and kids go free (except for Richmond v Collingwood). Full details here