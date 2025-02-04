Ross Lyon expects Rowan Marshall to be available for St Kilda's first game after suffering a stress fracture in his pelvis over the summer

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA ruck Rowan Marshall is a certain starter for the Saints' round one clash against Adelaide, according to coach Ross Lyon.

The Saints revealed last week that Marshall was in some doubt for their opening match of the season on March 16 due to a pelvis injury.

But Lyon says Marshall, who hasn't missed a game across the past two seasons, would be ready to take on the Crows.

"He'll definitely play round one," Lyon told AFL.com.au.

"A little bit unusual; a bit of a stress injury, or a precursor like a hotspot ... we did a leadership camp in New Zealand and he actually slipped going down a bit of a hill so we think that just sort of flared it up.

"We had a CAT scan, there's no stress or fracture, it's just settled and he's moving so he'll probably appreciate the rest of a week or two.

"We're conservative with him but he's up and going. He's an incredible competitor and worker so it'll be good to have him back."

St Kilda signed SANFL star Harry Boyd during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) to boost its ruck stocks.

But the Saints have dealt with numerous injury concerns this pre-season.

Young gun Mattaes Phillipou (leg) will miss the start of the campaign and defender Dougal Howard (shoulder) will be sidelined for months.

Paddy Dow (knee) is facing a delayed start to the year, Liam Henry (knee) is no guarantee to be available for round one and first-round pick Alix Tauru (back) is still a couple of months away.

Paddy Dow warms up ahead of the match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints take on Carlton in a match simulation on February 22, before hosting Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.