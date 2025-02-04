Matt Rowell handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick is confident Matt Rowell will stay with Gold Coast long-term and says winning more games in 2025 will seal the deal.

Rowell is out of contract at season's end and AFL.com.au reported last November that Collingwood and Essendon were pursuing the midfielder, while Geelong is reported to have met with the 23-year-old.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Hardwick said he had no problem with his ace midfielder negotiating elsewhere in a contract year.

"It's not ideal when one of your best players is having a chat with an opposition, but that's part and parcel of the industry," Hardwick said.

"Matt's been an incredible player for our football club and hopefully will continue in the long-term.

"We've got to fulfil our end of the bargain. Matt's a winner, he wants to play in winning football sides, and we haven't been able to sustain that thus far.

"That's something we're looking to change."

Learn More 05:35

Rowell has been a model of consistency after being taken as the No.1 pick in the 2019 Telstra AFL Draft, overcoming shoulder and knee injuries early in his career to become one of the best inside ball-winners in the competition.

He has played 85 games over five seasons, including the past 79, finishing fourth in the club's best and fairest last year.

However, Gold Coast is yet to play finals and its 11 wins in 2024 was a club record.

Hardwick said speaking to out-of-contract players was certainly not a one-way street.

"It's part of AFL footy. It's not ideal, but people are speaking to our players, we're speaking to opposition players, we're not naive to that," he said.

Matt Rowell in action during the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a big boy industry.

"We're confident Matt will stay. He's loved here by our players, our coaching staff and our fans.

"As a footy club we have to hold up our end of the bargain and win a lot of footy games because that's what he's here for, to win."

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Hardwick described Rowell as a "beast", saying the Suns would look to use the 23-year-old in the forward line for small stints this season to take some load off his high-impact style of play.

"He's one of those guys, God forbid we go to war, but if he jumps the fence, I'm following him," he said.

"He's a very important player to this footy club."

AFL.com.au's full interview with Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick will soon be uploaded to the Your Coach podcast feed. Subscribe now to hear from your club's coach ahead of the 2025 AFL season.