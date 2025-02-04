Bobby Hill is adamant the Magpies will use the hurt of their 2024 season to drive them to new heights this campaign

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the R14 match between Collingwood and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HURT of last year's failed premiership defence will drive Collingwood to reach the summit again in 2025, says star forward Bobby Hill.

The 2023 premier entered 2024 with high hopes of back-to-back premierships but never really got going amid a string of injuries, finishing ninth.

"It gets you, watching teams in the Grand Final and you're not in it," said Hill, who won the 2023 Norm Smith Medal.

"Obviously we didn't have a great year last year. To top it off with a 2023 Grand Final win and not backing it up, it hurts.

"We've all come back in great nick and we're all hungry. Knowing what we can do as teams in this competition, we're very excited to do that this year.

"Hopefully, we can go all the way."

Learn More 05:35

The silver lining of missing finals is a longer pre-season and time to build fitness.

"That mindset and that bit of sit-down time would have helped us a bit with making us a bit hungrier," Hill said.

"Coming into this pre-season, everyone's come back in great nick."

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The Magpies have recruited hard, with former Port Adelaide dasher Dan Houston and ex-St Kilda forward Tim Membrey joining.

Hill backed Nick Daicos (foot) and Jordan de Goey (knee bone bruising) to be ready for Opening Round and was adamant it wouldn't take much for Collingwood to get back to its best.

"Obviously you watch 2023, how fast and free we played," Hill said.

Learn More 03:57

"That ball movement was easily the best in the competition. We didn't bring that in 2024.

"If we can bring that and everyone brings their strengths, I think we'll be quite fine."

Hill, 24, is contracted until the end of 2026 and has talks of an extension on hold - but insisted it was just to focus on his form.

"It's just putting it on hold," he said.

"Obviously you just want to play footy. I'm loving my time here."

Bobby Hill celebrates with fans after the R23 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hill and Magpies teammate Ash Johnson are in the Indigenous All-Stars squad to take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15.

"To put an Indigenous jersey on and represent our people back in WA to play in this All-Stars game, it's up there with the likes of playing Indigenous Round," the proud Whadjuk-Ballardong Noongar man said.

"To do this, I'm very proud and very pumped to play in it.

"I feel good. It's a good pre-season I've had under my belt.

"I've had a good off-season. My body feels good and I can't wait to get out there and showcase some skills and have some fun."