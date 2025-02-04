A hamstring complaint rules Hayden Young out of the the Dockers' first pre-season hitout, while Shai Bolton is in doubt with a calf complaint

STAR Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton has been sidelined with a calf injury and is in doubt for the Dockers' opening pre-season match against the Indigenous All-Stars, while the club have already put a line through gun midfielder Hayden Young.

Bolton was training with the rehab group on Tuesday and faces a race against time to be fit to play in the exhibition match, where he has been named as part an an extended All-Stars squad.

The talented forward was sent for scans on Saturday after suffering the calf setback at training last week and will undergo a fitness test closer to the February 15 match before being cleared to play.

Meanwhile, the Dockers are taking no chances with star mid Young, who has already been ruled out of the clash with a hamstring niggle.

It's been a tumultuous off-season for Young, who narrowly avoided another fracture to his leg during a training session in December.

Young suffered a knock before Christmas to the fibula he had fractured in last year's final-round loss to Port Adelaide, but thankfully he escaped with only bone bruising.

The 23-year-old became the longest-contracted player in the League in December when he signed a new deal tying him to the Dockers until 2033.

While he was already contracted to the club for another three seasons, until the end of 2027, he added a six-year extension.

In addition to the game against the Indigenous All-Stars, Fremantle will also face Melbourne at Rushton Park on March 2 as part of the AAMI Community Series before opening its season against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium a fortnight later.