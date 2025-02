The playing squad for the 2025 Indigenous All-Stars side is full of talent, flair and history

Michael Walters poses for a photo in the 2025 Indigenous All-Stars playing guernsey. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME of the AFL's most talented players will line up for the Indigenous All-Stars when they take on Fremantle in Perth on Saturday, February 15.

Former No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis, two-time All-Australian Charlie Cameron, Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill, triple premiership player Bradley Hill and St Kilda young gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera all feature in the extended list, with the final playing squad to be finalised closer to the game.

Bobby Hill (left) with son Bobby and Brad Hill (right) with daughter Harriet pose for a photo at the 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch on May 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Three Fremantle-listed players will line up against their side, with new Docker Shai Bolton, Freo captain Alex Pearce and 2019 All-Australian Michael Walters named in the All-Stars squad.

Indigenous All-Stars Squad

Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Karl Amon - Noonuccal

Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman

Jase Burgoyne – Kokatha, Larraki, Warai

Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil

Jeremy Finlayson - Yorta Yorta

Jade Gresham - Yorta Yorta

Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar

Jason Horne-Francis - Wardaman

Lawson Humphries - Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora

Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta

Joel Jeffrey – Kukatj, Wulwulam

Ash Johnson – Jaru, Kija

Liam Jones - Kija

Tim Kelly – Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji

Coen Livingstone – Balardong, Noongar

Ben Long – Anmatjerre

Steven May - Larrakia

Jesse Motlop - Larrakia

Alex Pearce - Palawa

Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar

Willie Rioli – Tiwi

Maurice Rioli jnr - Tiwi

Liam Ryan – Yamatji

Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Tyson Stengle – Wirangu

Jy Simpkin - Yorta Yorta

Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Kokatha, Narangga

Zac Williams - Wiradjuri