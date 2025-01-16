Team guernseys and the match day Sherrin unveiled ahead of the Indigenous All Stars match

West Coast player and Indigenous All-Stars squad member Liam Ryan, and Fremantle's Caleb Serong during the Indigenous All-Stars guernsey and Sherrin unveiling at Mardalup Park on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MATCH day guernseys and the specifically designed match Sherrin have been revealed ahead of next month's first Toyota AFL Indigenous All-Stars game in a decade.

The League's best Indigenous players are set to come together in one team to take on Fremantle in the special pre-season match.

Proud Whadjuk, Ballardong and Eastern Arrernte artist Jade Dolman is behind the Indigenous All-Stars' guernseys as well as the specially designed match day Sherrin.

The design includes symbols representing the important role females play, as well as river and freshwater symbols, and the Beeliar/umbilical cord to further represent the importance of water and protecting our future and new life.

West Coast player and Indigenous All Stars squad member Liam Ryan poses in the All-Stars guernsey for the clash against Fremantle at Mardalup Park on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle will wear a guernsey with artwork created by 2007 Indigenous All-Stars player and Dockers great, Roger Hayden and his uncle Dr Richard Walley. The guernsey design was the club's inaugural Indigenous Round jumper in 2013.

The design showcases a design that represents the ocean (Wardan) and river (Derbal Yerragan) movements that surround Fremantle (Walyalup), and its importance to Noongar People, as well as the three boomerangs (Karli), symbolising strength, combativeness and creativity through dance and music.

Caleb Serong and Roger Hayden, former Fremantle player who has designed the Dockers' guernsey, speak to media during the Indigenous All Stars guernsey and Sherrin unveiling at Mardalup Park on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The star-studded Indigenous team, which includes the likes of Demon Kysaiah Pickett, Lions premiership pair Charlie Cameron and Callum Ah Chee and high-flyers Bobby Hill and Liam Ryan, will face the Dockers on Saturday, February 15 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Indigenous All-Stars have not played together at a high level since 2015, when a team captained by Shaun Burgoyne beat West Coast in front of a sell-out crowd of close to 10,000 in Perth.

Artist Jade Dolman, who has designed the Indigenous All-Stars guernsey and match Sherrin, poses during the unveiling at Mardalup Park on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ten players have already been named for the Indigenous All-Stars, with the full squad to be announced in the coming weeks.

Indigenous All Stars Squad:

Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman

Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil

Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar

Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta

Alex Pearce - Palawa

Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, NoongarLiam Ryan – Yamatji

Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

Tickets are on sale now and start at $10 for a junior under 15, and $35 for an adult, with family tickets (two adults and two juniors) at $70, allowing juniors to attend free. For tickets and information, visit http://allstars.afl

Caleb Serong, Roger Hayden, Jade Dolman and Liam Ryan at the Indigenous All-Stars Guernsey and Sherrin unveiling at Mardalup Park on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chad Wingard poses in the Indigenous All-Stars team guernsey, with artwork designed by Jade Dolman, for the game against Fremantle on Saturday, February 15 at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The match day Sherrin, with artwork designed by Jade Dolman, for the 2025 Indigenous All-Stars game against Fremantle on Saturday, February 15 at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The match day Sherrin, with artwork designed by Jade Dolman, for the 2025 Indigenous All-Stars game against Fremantle on Saturday, February 15 at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos