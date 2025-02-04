Troy Selwood celebrates a win with Brisbane in 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Brisbane player Troy Selwood has died, aged 40.

Selwood, the brother of fellow AFL players Joel, Scott and Adam, played 75 games for the Lions between 2005 and 2010.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE SELWOOD FAMILY

He worked in off-field roles with Geelong for more than a decade after the end of his AFL career, most notably as a key member of Cats' recruiting team.

He also had a brief stint at Collingwood in a dual list manager and recruiting role in 2021, before moving to Geelong Grammar later that year to oversee the school's sports programs.

Troy Selwood at the media conference of brother Joel's retirement in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Selwood family released a statement on Tuesday confirming Troy's passing.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our son, brother and father, Troy this morning. We will miss Troy more than words can express.

"Troy was a much loved and loving member of our family. Over the course of his life, Troy bought joy and light to all who knew him. He was a loving son of Maree and Bryce, a supportive and caring brother to Adam, Joel and Scott, and a doting father of beautiful children Tom and Sadie.

"We will miss Troy’s bravery, his humour, his deep thinking, his love and compassion. Troy had a generosity of spirit, cared deeply about people and strove to make the lives of others better.

"We are grateful to all those that have supported Troy throughout his life, and we know that his many friends, teammates and colleagues will miss him greatly.

The Selwoods in 2022 (L-R: Scott, Bryce, Brit, Joel, Maree, Troy and Adam). Picture: AFL Photos

"Troy achieved many great things in his life. From his time as a young man and student, to his journey as an AFL player, to working in recruiting young players to help live their AFL dreams to his latest passion and adventure at Geelong Grammar School, Troy was able to influence and touch the lives of so many people.

"We know many people will reach out and share their stories of Troy, and we thank you for your love and support.

"The family asks for privacy and respect during this time as we process our devastating loss."

Pick 19 in the 2002 draft, the year Brisbane won their second of three consecutive premierships, Selwood debuted for the Lions in 2005 and played 75 games for the club.

Joel and Troy Selwood in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

Having been delisted by Brisbane at the end of 2010, he joined brothers Joel and later Scott in Geelong and played for the Cats' VFL side.

He led them to the VFL premiership in 2012 before retiring from playing following a losing VFL Grand Final the following year.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of Troy's passing. The news today has had a deep impact on many current and former players and staff," Cats CEO Steve Hocking said.

"Troy had a great spirit and energy and was someone who always cared about others. He had a passion for working with young people and helping them achieve their dreams of playing elite football.

"On behalf of the Geelong Football Club, we extend our deepest sympathies to Troy's family, children and friends."

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

13YARN: 13 92 76 or 13yarn.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

Urgent Help - Play AFL: play.afl/urgent-help

Troy Selwood at a Geelong training session in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

Troy Selwood speaks to the media ahead of the 2013 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos