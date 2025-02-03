Essendon pay tribute to Dale Tapping, who has passed away

Essendon assistant coach Dale Tapping in February 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DALE Tapping, Essendon's VFL coach and former assistant at Brisbane and Collingwood, has died after a battle with cancer.

Tapping was diagnosed with myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in 2023 and has continued to work with the Bombers while receiving treatment.

He passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife Kellie, and children Summer and Mason.

"On behalf of everyone at the Essendon Football Club, we are deeply saddened by his loss," president Dave Barham said.

Dale Tapping and Lachie Neale ahead of Brisbane's clash with Melbourne in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Dale was a man of impeccable character who was universally loved and respected by those who were lucky enough to have crossed paths with him over his 28 years in the football industry.

"Our club's thoughts are with his wife Kellie, children Summer and Mason and the extended Tapping family at this most challenging of times. He has left a lasting impact on the Essendon Football Club and across the broader football community and will be remembered as a selfless individual whose passion and care for people and the game was evident in everything he did."

A talented VFA player, Tapping coached at junior and lower levels before joining Collingwood and was named VFL Coach of the Year in 2016 after guiding the Magpies to a preliminary final.

He then moved to the Lions to work under Chris Fagan for five years before joining the Bombers in 2021, initially as a forwards coach for the AFL side.

He was appointed Essendon's VFL coach last year.

Dale Tapping during a Collingwood VFL game in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Tapping spoke openly two years ago about how telling his teenage children of his illness put his coaching roles into perspective.

"Conversations leaving players out of finals teams are a walk in the park compared to speaking to your 14-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter about your challenge," he said. "They've been fantastic and I'm really proud of how they've handled it.

"The challenge is accepting what I've got and now having a strategic plan and process of treatment. I've got a really good plan and handled by the best specialists and give us our greatest chance to live a long healthy life."

Robert Harvey and Dale Tapping during St Kilda's preseason practice match against Essendon on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Bombers head coach Brad Scott said coaching alongside Tapping was a "privilege".

"Dale was an outstanding coach, but his true legacy lies in the profound impact he had on players and staff personally," Scott said.

"His dedication to their growth — both on and off the field — along with his genuine love for seeing people succeed, were qualities admired by all.

"It was a privilege to have coached with him, and his legacy at the club will endure through the players and staff he mentored throughout his career. Dale will be deeply missed by the AFL industry and everyone at the Bombers. Our thoughts are with his wife Kellie, and children Summer and Mason, who have shown incredible strength throughout this difficult time."