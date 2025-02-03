Defence is shaping as a hard position to fill in Fantasy Classic this year as Roy from The Traders runs through all the main options

Jayden Short, Callum Mills and Tobie Travaglia. Pictures: AFL Photos

ALL GOOD coaches know defence is the best form of attack!

Talking about attack, the defenders are inundated with attacking punch this year led by the dynamic trio of half-backs Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000), Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,146,000) and Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,131,000) who had monster years averaging 112, 112 and 110 respectively.

The Sheez is a genuine starting option but it does come with a flag. Last year, his best scores came from his time spent at half-back but this year he will spend the majority of his time in the midfield and forward of the ball. That makes points harder to come by, but thankfully he has the talent required to do just that and he doesn't have an early bye.

Although there is no reason the other two won't maintain their sensational form and roles to boot, the fact they have an early bye rule them out for a Classic starting squad at that price and they will instead be trade targets throughout the year.

Those three led a host of eight players available down back that boasted a triple-figure average, but a word of warning for Draft, Blue Nic Newman (DEF, $1,052,000) will sit very high when sorted by average given he totalled an impressive 103 per game, and if you snooze on your pick, it could be an auto select disaster given he will miss the year with a knee injury. So, adjust accordingly in your pre-draft list.

Potential value premiums

Bailey Dale (DEF, $950,000)

Dale is an interesting one to watch, especially given his ceiling and the fact the Dogs avoid the early bye. At his best, he is as good as any defender in the game, as we saw in round six when he had 39 disposals and 15 marks to score a whopping 160. It triggered a hot run of form where he averaged 114.6 over a seven-week stretch. His average and price is dragged down by a vest-impacted 14.

Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000)

The attacking half-back had a season to forget last year, averaging just 80.5 following top-end averages of 92.5, 97,9 and 93.4. The exit of fellow defensive accumulator Daniel Rioli will once again leave 'Shorty' as the No.1 man and, let's face it, the ball will spend plenty of time at his end next year. A bonus is he is 'the man' for kick ins at Tigerland, ensuring his score is always ticking over. Last year, he took 95, playing on a total of 83 times.

Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000)

The former Tiger was headhunted by the Suns to fill an attacking half-back role that proved fruitful last year for the likes of Sam Flanders and even Alex Sexton. Half-backs have had a good history under Damien Hardwick and I am expecting big things with the pair reunited. Rioli finished the season in fine form, averaging 113 in his last three games, topped by 135 from 36 disposals, 10 marks and three tackles. But there are a couple of flags for Classic in his early bye and interrupted pre-season.

Also consider …

Trent Rivers (DEF/MID, $841,000)

The pinch-hitting midfielder looks likely to make a permanent move there after spending the pre-season training with the group and playing match sim in the middle. For some, a move from the middle to half-back is the more mouth-watering transition, but Rivers does his best work around the ball. Last year when he attended more than 75 per cent of CBAs he averaged a whopping 119.7 while scoring at over a point per minute… Yes, it was only against the Bombers, Eagles and Roos but it's impressive nonetheless. If he looks like getting bulk CBAs, he is worth considering.

Trent Rivers in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Mid-priced options

Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000)

After a torrid run of injuries and role inconsistency, the skipper is back in the middle, back where he averaged 110+ for consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022. His ceiling was on full display in those seasons where he was as good as anyone in the game with highs of 152 and 162 respectively. Unfortunately, he has the early bye, but priced at just 74, if his MID role is confirmed in Opening Round, he is cheap enough to launch into at a bargain price.

Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000)

Another bargain pick who has the early bye, but once again, if he scores well in Opening Round, some serious decisions will need to be made. He made the half-back role his own in the last seven games, averaging an elite 104 in that time. He has spent the pre-season training in that half-back role once again and is priced at just 76 due to vest-effected scores of 11, 24 and 37.

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $521,000)

It seems all the defender bargain plays have an early bye with my top three rounded out by Coleman. He is heavily discounted following the Opening Round knee injury last year when coaches were watching very closely as he was a popular starting option for round one. We saw what he was capable of in the 2023 finals where he scored 106 and 127 in his final two games. Track his progress very closely as he has had a couple of minor pre-season setbacks and he won't be rushed back unnecessarily.

Also consider …

John Noble (DEF, $763,000)

Another Suns recruit set to take full advantage of the half-back opportunities. The former Pie is set to knock his previous high average of 81 out of the park as 'Dimma' looks to take full advantage of his speed and dare.

John Noble in action at training after being traded to Gold Coast. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Cash cows

James Leake (DEF, $230,000)

Injury derailed his debut season but it didn't stop him going on a tear in the VFL between rounds 14 and 20 where he averaged an impressive 112, highlighted by a 35-disposal and 121-point performance. He has been training with the MIDS and his versatility leaves him in a strong position to play early games.

Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000)

The No.16 pick has good Fantasy credentials, averaging 84 at both the Under-18 Champs and the WAFL Colts. He demonstrated he is ready to play against the bigger bodies, suiting up for 11 games in the WAFL and that has shone through this pre-season as he has not looked out of place at all in the backline. Well and truly in the mix for round one.



Tobie Travaglia (DEF/MID, $319,000)

Showed his worth in the Coates Talent League with an impressive average of 101 from 12 games. He looked at home on the wing during match sim and the Saints were happy to run Darcy Wilson through that position last year with great success. If he is selected in round one, lock him in.

Also consider …

Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000)

If you are after a basement D8, I think the big Bomber is your man. I expect him to be named in their best 22 and all he needs is a bit of luck on the injury front to stay on the park and slowly increase in value. He demonstrated an ability to score between injuries at VFL level last year with two triple-figure returns from four outings.

Zach Reid on the sidelines during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Roy's current Classic defenders

To be honest, I am really happy with this backline. The only player I have arguably overpaid for is Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) given he will play predominantly through the midfield and forward line where points will be a little harder to come by, but such is his ability and ranking as a clear top two defender (with no bye), I am happy to pay. Everyone else has clear upside, including second-year teammate Colby McKercher (DEF, $845,000) who is built for Fantasy, although I will keep a close eye on his role over the pre-season given talk of wing and forward time.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.