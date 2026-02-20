Kysaiah Pickett kicks a goal during Melbourne's match simulation against North Melbourne on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHY HAVE one Pickett, when you can have two?

Kozzy and new face Latrelle Pickett were a step faster than everyone on the field in Melbourne's thumping 80-point match simulation win over North Melbourne at Casey Fields, 19.15 (129) to 7.7 (49).

The senior of the pair was comfortably best afield, kicking five goals in four quarters as he rotated through the midfield and up forward, and combining perfectly with his younger cousin for a goal in the third.

Latrelle later took a five-bounce run through the middle before stopping and propping and hitting up Jacob van Rooyen in attack with a perfect chip pass.

Assistant coach Troy Chaplin didn't downplay expectations of a potential round one debut for the pick No.12.

"He's looked as good as that (at training). We've known what he's capable of, with him and Kozzy, it's going to be pretty good viewing for our supporters. 'Trelly' is very mature for his age, and he's got a good story,” Chaplin said.

"He's had to work hard for it - went and played at Glenelg reserves, played a senior game of footy, we've got really high hopes of what he can produce. When you talk to him, he wants to be Latrelle Pickett, he doesn't want to live in Kozzy's shadow."

In Melbourne's first official hitout under new coach Steven King, the Dees showed off plenty of pace and an urgency to move the footy.

Recruit Changkuoth Jiath livened up the Dees' ball use off half-back with immediate effect – a different player to the departed Judd McVee, his speed broke the game open on a number of occasions.

He was subbed out at half-time, replaced by Christian Salem in the same role.

Ruck recruit Max Heath more than held his own against Tristan Xerri, and moved well around the field, putting his body on the line in more than a few marking contests.

Jack Steele was often found at the bottom of packs, clearly the Dees' preferred first-possession player, while 2024 mid-season recruit Luker Kentfield – a 194cm target who supported Heath in the ruck – kicked three while wearing a "Batman" mask.

It was grimmer viewing for North Melbourne fans. While it was just a match simulation, there was far too much open space for Melbourne to exploit, both through the midfield and in attack.

Finn O'Sullivan showed some lovely signs through the midfield, while Zane Duursma had a few good patches with very limited supply.

Fellow forward Callum Coleman-Jones took some strong marks, but struggled in front of goal, while Nick Larkey moved as well as ever.

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's match simulation against Melbourne on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jy Simpkin used the ball really nicely into attack when he had the opportunity, but the Dees' contested-ball dominance meant those chances were few and far between.

George Wardlaw was due to play limited minutes during the VFL match following the seniors.

"His summer was so strong - body and technical, tactical, physical, was unreal. The setback was really minor, to the point where the history of his body saw the reins put on him," midfield assistant coach Michael Barlow said.

"He'll play managed minutes on a varying level or roles to make sure he's not just that crash and bash mid, which he will be at AFL level when we get him back."

The two sides played four 25-minute quarters, with time on only applied after goals. The end of the second and fourth terms saw two minutes of game scenario work, the first with Melbourne ahead by two points (Dees won) and the second with the Roos up by two (Dees won again, Harry Sharp with the sealer, kicked over his head within the first 40 seconds).

Young guns

Draftee Latrelle Pickett showed some very promising signs for Melbourne, playing off half-forward, gliding across the field with ease and using the footy well. Harvey Langford looks ready to improve on his already impressive first season, controlling the wing with ease.

Switching positions

Cooper Harvey was busy off half-back. While the ball was in his zone more often than he would have liked, he worked hard throughout the game. Caleb Windsor spent a fair chunk of time as an inside midfielder, while Xavier Lindsay rotated between the inside and outside. Trent Rivers also spent far more time inside than he has in the past.

Trent Rivers kicks the ball during Melbourne's match simulation against North Melbourne on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Young Kangaroo Riley Hardeman's day was done late in the second term, injuring his left ankle while leaping for a mark. Post-match, the expectation was that Hardeman's injury was on the minor side, but scans will be required. Given the Roos had only fielded a squad of 24, SSP hopeful Tom Blamires got a run in the second half in Hardeman's stead. Wardlaw is a chance to play next week, as is Paul Curtis, while Colby McKercher and Luke McDonald are outside chances. Brody Mihocek was ruled out with a concussion suffered in the first quarter, reporting blurred vision, having been involved in a dumping tackle by Charlie Comben, who may come under MRO scrutiny. Chaplin said he expects Max Gawn and Harrison Petty to return next week.

Fantasy tempter

A popular Fantasy option this pre-season, Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) showed why. While there is uncertainty around the Demons' midfield mix, Steele looks like the player who will bring it all together as a regular. Putting on a show was Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $915,000), who may yet have another level to go to as a midfielder and forward as he kicked five goals. Latrelle Pickett (FWD, $306,000) could also be an option after an exciting performance. Young Roo Finn O'Sullivan (DEF/MID, $564,000) started on the ball on what was a disappointing day for North.

MELBOURNE 6.3 9.8 13.11 19.15 (129)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.4 4.6 6.6 7.7 (49)

GOALS

Melbourne: K.Pickett 5, Kentfield 3, Mihocek 2, Chandler 2, Steele 2, Laurie, Fritsch, Tholstrup, Langford, van Rooyen

North Melbourne: Larkey 2, Darling 2, Duursma, Zurhaar, Powell

MELBOURNE

2. Jacob Van Rooyen, 3. Christian Salem, 4. Harvey Langford, 5. Xavier Lindsay, 6. Caleb Windsor, 8. Jake Lever, 9. Jack Steele, 10. Daniel Turner, 12. Koltyn Tholstrup, 14. Changkuoth Jiath, 15. Ed Langdon, 16. Bailey Laurie, 19. Xavier Taylor, 21. Matthew Jefferson, 22. Blake Howes, 24. Trent Rivers, 25. Tom McDonald, 26. Jed Adams, 27. Max Heath, 28. Brody Mihocek, 30. Harry Sharp, 31. Bayley Fritsch, 32. Tom Sparrow, 33. Latrelle Pickett, 36. Kysaiah Pickett, 37. Kade Chandler, 39. Ricky Mentha Jnr, 44. Luker Kentfield

Absent: Max Gawn*, Steven May, Jack Viney, Jai Culley, Jake Bowey, Jake Melksham, Thomas Matthews, Shane McAdam, Tom Campbell, Kalani White, Harrison Petty, Oscar Berry, Riley Onley, Aidan Johnson, Jack Henderson, Any Moniz-Wakefield

NORTH MELBOURNE

1. Lachy Dovaston, 2. Finn O'Sullivan, 3. Harry Sheezel, 5. Caleb Daniel, 7. Zane Duursma, 8. Bailey Scott, 9. Luke Davies-Uniacke, 12. Jy Simpkin, 15. Dylan Stephens, 17. Riley Hardeman, 19. Griffin Logue, 20. Nick Larkey, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 24. Tom Powell, 26. Luke Parker, 27. Jack Darling, 30. Charlie Comben, 32. Toby Pink, 37. Cooper Harvey, 38. Tristan Xerri, 39. Zac Becker (train-on player), 41. Jacob Konstanty, 44. Cam Zurhaar, 46. Robbie Hansen Junior

Absent: Aidan Corr, George Wardlaw, Colby McKercher, Luke McDonald, Charlie Spargo, Luke Urquhart, Zac Fisher, Wil Dawson, Taylor Goad, Blake Thredgold, Paul Curtis, Hugo Mikunda, Josh Goater, Brayden George, Jackson Archer, Matt Whitlock, River Stevens, Zac Banch, Cooper Trembath

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday