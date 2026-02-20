The squads for Saturday's match simulation have been announced

Cooper Duff-Tytler and Mason Cox. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's top draft picks Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler will make their debut in Eagles colours in Saturday's match simulation game against a strong Fremantle side featuring all its AAMI AFL Origin stars.

But the Eagles will be without several senior players, including skipper Liam Baker, defender Reuben Ginbey and tough midfielder Jack Graham.

Third-year star Harley Reid has been named to play, as have midfield veterans Tim Kelly and Elliot Yeo, and forward Jake Waterman, who is backing up from AAMI AFL Origin. First-round draftee Josh Lindsay will also play his first game in blue and gold.

The Eagles will also roll out off-season recruits Deven Robertson, Fin Macrae and Harry Schoenberg as part of coach Andrew McQualter’s new-look squad.

Ruck Sean Darcy and defender Luke Ryan won’t play for the Dockers but Origin guns Caleb Serong, Shai Bolton, Jaeger O’Meara, Luke Jackson and Jordan Clark have all been named, as has star wing Hayden Young and Telstra AFL Rising Star winner Murphy Reid.

Skipper Alex Pearce is also in the squad, while former Melbourne defender Judd McVee and ex-Collingwood ruck Mason Cox will play their first games in purple.

You can watch all match simulations exclusively on Kayo and Foxtel, with a full reports and highlights to follow on AFL.com.au

Fremantle v West Coast, Victor George Kailis Oval (Cockburn), 9am AWDT

(4 x 25-minute quarters, no time on)

FREMANTLE

2. Jaeger O'Meara, 3. Caleb Serong, 5. Heath Chapman, 6. Jordan Clark, 8. Andrew Brayshaw, 9. Luke Jackson, 10. Shai Bolton, 11. Tobyn Murray, 16. Murphy Reid, 17. Judd McVee, 18. Mason Cox, 20. Patrick Voss, 21. Oscar McDonald, 23. Karl Worner, 24. Jye Amiss, 25. Alex Pearce, 26. Hayden Young, 28. Neil Erasmus, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 32. Michael Frederick, 34. Corey Wagner, 35. Josh Treacy, 36. Brennan Cox, 44. Matthew Johnson, 45. Chris Scerri

Absent: Sam Sturt, Sean Darcy, Hugh Davies, Luke Ryan, Jeremy Sharp, Adam Sweid, Leon Kickett, Charlie Nicholls, Toby Whan, Cooper Simpson, Ollie Murphy, Josh Draper, Jaren Carr, Sam Switkowski, Ryda Luke, Bailey Banfield, Aiden Riddle, Isaiah Dudley

WEST COAST

1. Willem Duursma, 2. Jake Waterman, 5. Josh Lindsay, 6. Elliot Yeo, 8. Elijah Hewett, 9. Harley Reid, 11. Tim Kelly, 13. Noah Long, 15. Jamie Cripps, 16. Matt Owies, 18. Tom McCarthy, 20. Tylar Young, 21. Cooper Duff-Tytler, 22. Archer Reid, 23. Ryan Maric, 25. Matthew Flynn, 26. Bo Allan, 28. Tom Cole, 29. Clay Hall, 33. Rhett Bazzo, 34. Jack Williams, 35. Jobe Shanahan, 38. Hamish Davis, 40. Deven Robertson, 41. Sandy Brock, 42. Harry Edwards, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 45. Fin Macrae, 46. Jacob Newton, 48. Harry Schoenberg

Absent: Liam Baker*, Brandon Starcevich, Reuben Ginbey, Tyler Brockman, Sam Allen, Liam Duggan, Jack Graham, Brady Hough, Harvey Johnston, Tom Gross, Harry Barnett, Lucca Grego, Bailey Williams, Tylah Williams, Malakai Champion, Fred Rodriguez, Jack Hutchinson

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday