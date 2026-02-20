A change to the fines system is among seven Tribunal modifications introduced for the year

Zak Butters wrestles with Cam Zurhaar during Yartapuulti's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAK BUTTERS can take a breath. The AFL has wound back its fines system.

The Port Adelaide superstar is the most fined player in AFL history for on-field incidents – now up to nearly $50,000 across his career – but his wallet might be heavier this year (not even budgeting for his next contract) after the AFL put through new limits on fines accumulating across a season.

Under the new rules, financial sanctions have been amended so that higher fines for second, third and subsequent low-level offences will apply only where the same offence is repeated.

It means the loading effect has been taken out of the fixed financial offences, where in the past a second, third or subsequent offence would tally more regardless if they were the same offence or not.

Also, increased fines will apply only to offences committed within the same season (rather than across two AFL years) for both fixed financial sanctions and low-level offences.

They were a part of the seven Tribunal modifications introduced for the year and passed on to clubs last week, along with changes related to grading impact for intentional strikes; grading for 'impact'; potential to cause further or greater injury; pushing an opponent into a contest; careless contact with umpires and the cost of a partially successful Tribunal contest.

Umpire Curtis Deboy and Rhylee West come into contact during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Under the last change, where a club contests two or more aspects of a charge and is successful in one aspect, the club will now be levied $5000, which will still be included in its soft cap.

The 'Butters bill' has reached $49,125 across his magnificent 139-game career after more fines across last season, having overtaken Greater Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene as the most fined player in the competition.

However, he has only ever been found guilty of an offence once that warranted a suspension – a bump in 2020.