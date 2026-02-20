Josh Dunkley has agreed to a contract extension after winning the Brisbane B&F in a premiership year

Hugh McCluggage and Josh Dunkley celebrate Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW BRISBANE co-captain Josh Dunkley has been rewarded with an early contract extension after winning his first Merrett-Murray Medal in 2025.

The 29-year-old still had three years to run on the six-year contract he signed when he moved from the Western Bulldogs at the end of 2022.

But AFL.com.au can reveal that the now three-time premiership player has agreed to a two-year extension.

Dunkley will now be contracted to the Lions until the end of 2030, in line with the Ashcroft brothers, Will and Levi, after a career-defining season last year.

Last week, Dunkley was appointed co-captain with Hugh McCluggage and Harris Andrews for 2026, following Lachie Neale’s decision to step down in January.

Brisbane co-captains Josh Dunkley, Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage. Picture: Brisbane Lions

Brisbane had a three-man leadership group in Dunkley’s first season at the club in 2023, but his leadership was quickly recognised the following pre-season when he was appointed vice-captain alongside McCluggage.

Dunkley has played 78 of 80 games since moving to Queensland, including the past 63 straight.

After helping the Bulldogs end a 62-year premiership drought in 2016 before winning the best and fairest in his final season at the Whitten Oval, Dunkley has finished top five in all three Merrett-Murray Medals. He finished fourth in 2023, then third and first in the premiership years.

Dunkley underwent shoulder and ankle surgery after last year’s Grand Final win over Geelong after sustaining a syndesmosis injury in the preliminary final, but the midfielder has done almost a full pre-season and is driving the three-peat charge in Brisbane.

While Dunkley has been one of the key signatures during Dom Ambrogio’s tenure, the Brisbane list manager has a battle to retain in-demand free agent Zac Bailey beyond October, with Victorian and South Australian clubs chasing his services.