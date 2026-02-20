Essendon celebrates a goal during its match simulation against Richmond on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Parish showed signs of his best as Essendon thrashed Richmond by 50 points in a match simulation on Friday.

After struggling with injuries in recent years, Parish – an All-Australian in 2021 – was superb for the Bombers at the Hangar.

The midfielder found plenty of the ball and kicked two goals in an 18.10 (118) to 10.8 (68) win as two of the youngest lists in the AFL went head-to-head.

Parish was ably supported by Sam Durham, who as AFL.com.au revealed has signed a lucrative long-term extension, and Jye Caldwell, as the Bombers look to bounce back in 2026 after injuries ruined last year.

Nate Caddy led the recovery up forward after the Tigers had made the better start, with the 20-year-old finishing with four goals.

A goal after the quarter-time siren from No.7 pick Sam Cumming saw Richmond up by 14 points at the first change as the Tigers punished some poor Bombers turnovers.

Sam Lalor took a superb first-quarter mark over Jayden Nguyen in the highlight of the opening term.

But Essendon took over to begin the second quarter, piling on a quick run of goals – and seven for the quarter – to take control.

While Caddy led that run, Kyle Langford chipped in and finished with three majors for the day and Hussien El Achkar (who ended up with two goals) was dangerous.

Lalor and Taj Hotton were impressive early, while Sam Grlj – last year's No.8 pick – showed run and poise from the back half.

Harry Armstrong was a presence for the Tigers in the forward line, kicking two goals, while Mykelti Lefau booted three majors.

Young guns

With two of the youngest lists in the AFL, there was plenty of fresh faces on show. Sam Lalor showed glimpses of why he was the No.1 pick in 2024, including taking a superb mark in the first quarter, while Sam Grlj caught the eye with his run and carry from defence. For the Bombers, Nate Caddy, 20, kicked four goals, Angus Clarke was impressive and last year's No.10 pick Jacob Farrow showed good signs in defence.

Switching positions

Unsurprisingly, Lachie Blakiston took on No.1 ruck duties for the Bombers, after starting his career at Essendon last year as a key defender. Rising youngster Archie Roberts spent plenty of time on the ball after featuring mostly at half-back in 2025. Young Tigers pair Sam Lalor and Taj Hotton had stints on the ball as more midfield time beckons for them in 2026.

Injury watch

No fresh injury concerns for either side will come as a relief. The Bombers are set to regain Zach Merrett (Origin) and Mason Redman (personal reasons) next week, while Archie Perkins and Jordan Ridley are nearing returns. Isaac Kako (hamstring) and Sullivan Robey (back) are sidelined. Nathan Broad missed for the Tigers after playing in Origin, while Tom Lynch, Seth Campbell, Sam Banks and Nick Vlastuin were among the players managed. Midfielders Dion Prestia (hamstring) and Josh Smillie (quad) are still sidelined, while Noah Balta missed with a hamstring issue.

Fantasy tempter

Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000) was a strong performer playing in the middle for the Bombers, and he also drifted forward to kick two goals. Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $399,000) looks set to start the year as Essendon's No.1 ruck and is another option. Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) was the pick of the Tigers' draftees with his half-back role, while Bombers small forward Hussien El Achkar (FWD, $230,000) was lively, although his Fantasy scoring is likely to be volatile.

ESSENDON 3.1 10.5 13.9 18.10 (118)

RICHMOND 5.3 6.3 8.4 10.8 (68)

GOALS

Essendon: Caddy 4, Langford 3, Parish 2, Wright 2, El Achkar 2, Durham, May, Guelfi, Duursma, Caldwell

Richmond: Lefau 3, Armstrong 2, Hotton, Green, Cumming, Ross, Fawcett

ESSENDON

1. Andrew McGrath, 2. Jacob Farrow, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Kyle Langford, 6. Jye Caldwell, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 11. Jade Gresham, 15. Dyson Sharp, 19. Kayle Gerreyn, 20. Peter Wright, 21. Archie Roberts, 22. Sam Durham, 25. Jaxon Prior, 26. Archer May, 28. Xavier Duursma, 29. Max Kondogiannis, 30. Nate Caddy, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Ben McKay, 33. Hussien El Achkar, 35. Matt Guelfi, 36. Angus Clarke, 38. Rhys Unwin, 39. Vigo Visentini, 40. Zak Johnson, 41. Saad El-Hawli, 42. Jayden Nguyen, 44. Archer Day-Wicks, 46. Lachie Blakiston, 48. Liam McMahon

Absent: Zach Merrett*, Elijah Tsatas, Sullivan Robey, Issac Kako, Will Setterfield, Nik Cox, Jordan Ridley, Archie Perkins, Vigo Visentini, Lewis Hayes, Harry Jones, Nick Bryan, Mason Redman, Nic Martin, Tom Edwards

RICHMOND

2. Jacob Hopper, 4. Sam Lalor, 5. Jack Ross, 7. Rhyan Mansell, 8. Jonty Faull, 10. Taj Hotton, 11. Luke Trainor, 12. Ben Miller, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 15. Jayden Short, 18. Josh Gibcus, 22. Sam Cumming, 24. Sam Grlj, 25. Toby Nankervis, 26. Zane Peucker, 27. Noah Robert-Thomson, 28. Kane McAuliffe, 29. Jasper Alger, 30. Tom Brown, 33. Patrick Retschko, 34. Harry Armstrong, 36. James Trezise, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 42. Mykelti Lefau, 43. Liam Fawcett, 47. Oliver Hayes-Brown, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith, 50. Campbell Gray, 0. Marcus Krasnadamskis

Absent: Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Sam Banks, Josh Smillie, Maurice Rioli, Tom Lynch, Noah Balta, Judson Clarke, Samson Ryan, Nathan Broad, Tom Sims, Seth Campbell

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday