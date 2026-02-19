Follow all the action from the first two match simulations on Friday

Kyle Langford kicks a goal during the match simulation between Essendon and Richmond at the NEC Hangar on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PRE-SEASON match simulations continue on Friday, with Essendon hosting Richmond and Collingwood taking on Greater Western Sydney.

All of the unofficial hitouts this week will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can stay up to date with our live blog below.

There will also be full match highlights and a detailed report from our reporters at the end of the match on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. There will be no official stats page from any of the match simulations this week.

The sides named their extended squads on Thursday evening.

Friday February 20

Essendon v Richmond, NEC Hangar, 10.30am AEDT. Fans wishing to attend must register here (4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on)

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney, La Trobe University Sports Park (Bundoora), 11am AEDT (4 x 25-minute quarters, no time on)