Sam Cumming, Josh Daicos and Jason Horne-Francis. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has named all of its top draftees for its match simulation against Essendon on Friday, while Clayton Oliver will lead an injury-hit Greater Western Sydney side against a Collingwood outfit also missing several stars.

There will be four unofficial practice games on Friday, with the Bombers v Tigers and Magpies v Giants games to be played in the morning before Melbourne will host North Melbourne in the evening and Port Adelaide play Adelaide at Alberton.

Oliver will have his first proper game in orange since his high-profile off-season move, although the Giants will be without captain Toby Greene, Sam Taylor, Jesse Hogan and Finn Callaghan.

Collingwood will be without a host of big-name players, including Josh Daicos, Lachie Schultz, Pat Lipinski and Harry Perryman, while Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore are absent as they manage fitness issues ahead of the season.

The Pies have named Harvey Harrison for his first game since suffering an ACL injury in late 2024, while mature-aged draftee Angus Anderson has also been picked alongside Beau McCreery, despite his recent foot injury.

Harvey Harrison during the round 11 match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, May 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor has been named for the Tigers for their game against the Bombers, despite being on a modified program in recent weeks, while experienced quartet Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Tom Lynch and Noah Balta are notable absentees for the Tigers. Top draftees Sam Cumming and Sam Grlj will both play their first games in the yellow and black.

The Bombers will be without Jordan Ridley and Archie Perkins as they manage injuries, while Mason Redman is missing for family reasons. Draftee Sullivan Robey is missing as he continues to manage a back issue, but Jacob Farrow and Dyson Sharp are in for their first games in red and black.

Melbourne has named Kozzy Pickett for its hit out against North, despite him playing in AAMI AFL Origin last Saturday, and he will play alongside his cousin and recent draftee, Latrelle. Christian Salem has been named after his recent hamstring complaint, while recruits Jack Steele, Brody Mihocek, Max Heath and Changkuoth Jiath will play their first games for the Dees.

Kozzy and Latrelle Pickett after Latrelle was drafted at pick No.12 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

North has named ruck Tristan Xerri, who also played in Origin last weekend, while train-on player Zac Becker has been named as he pushes for a rookie spot before the SSP deadline next month.

The injury-hit Adelaide will be without a host of key players for its game against the Power, with Izak Rankine and Callum Ah Chee among the absentees after their hamstring issues this week. Reilly O'Brien and Lachlan McAndrew will share the ruck duties along with young tall Toby Murray.

Port has named Jason Horne-Francis despite his interrupted pre-season, while veteran Ollie Wines (who will miss the first two rounds of the season due to suspension) is absent along with Jordon Sweet, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Esava Ratugolea, while none of the Power's train-on players have been named. Dante Visentini will lead the ruck group, while recruit Will Brodie will get a chance to push his case in midfield.

You can watch all match simulations exclusively on Kayo and Foxtel, with a full reports and highlights to follow on AFL.com.au

Essendon v Richmond, NEC Hangar, 10.30am AEDT

(4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on)

ESSENDON

1. Andrew McGrath, 2. Jacob Farrow, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Kyle Langford, 6. Jye Caldwell, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 11. Jade Gresham, 15. Dyson Sharp, 19. Kayle Gerreyn, 20. Peter Wright, 21. Archie Roberts, 22. Sam Durham, 25. Jaxon Prior, 26. Archer May, 28. Xavier Duursma, 29. Max Kondogiannis, 30. Nate Caddy, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Ben McKay, 33. Hussein El Achkar, 35. Matt Guelfi, 36. Angus Clarke, 38. Rhys Unwin, 39. Vigo Visentini, 40. Zak Johnson, 41. Saad El-Hawli, 42. Jayden Nguyen, 44. Archer Day-Wicks, 46. Lachie Blakiston, 48. Liam McMahon

Absent: Zach Merrett*, Elijah Tsatas, Sullivan Robey, Issac Kako, Will Setterfield, Nik Cox, Jordan Ridley, Archie Perkins, Vigo Visentini, Lewis Hayes, Harry Jones, Nick Bryan, Mason Redman, Nic Martin, Tom Edwards

RICHMOND

2. Jacob Hopper, 4. Sam Lalor, 5. Jack Ross, 7. Rhyan Mansell, 8. Jonty Faull, 10. Taj Hotton, 11. Luke Trainor, 12. Ben Miller, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 14. Tim Taranto, 15. Jayden Short, 18. Josh Gibcus, 22. Sam Cumming, 24. Sam Grlj, 25. Toby Nankervis, 26. Zane Peucker, 27. Noah Robert-Thomson, 28. Kane McAuliffe, 29. Jasper Alger, 30. Tom Brown, 33. Patrick Retschko, 34. Harry Armstrong, 36. James Trezise, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 42. Mykelti Lefau, 43. Liam Fawcett, 47. Oliver Hayes-Brown, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith, 50. Campbell Gray, 0. Marcus Krasnadamskis

Absent: Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Sam Banks, Josh Smillie, Maurice Rioli, Tom Lynch, Noah Balta, Judson Clarke, Samson Ryan, Nathan Broad, Tom Sims, Seth Campbell

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney, La Trobe University Sports Park (Bundoora), 11am AEDT

(4 x 25-minute quarters, no time on)

COLLINGWOOD

2. Jordan De Goey, 4. Brayden Maynard, 5. Jamie Elliott, 9. Dan Houston, 10. Scott Pendlebury, 11. Dan McStay, 13. Harry DeMattia, 15. Wil Parker, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 18. Tyan Prindable, 20. Illiro Smit, 21. Oscar Steene, 22. Steele Sidebottom, 24. Jacob Ryan, 25. Jack Crisp, 27. Joel Cochran, 28. Tim Membrey 29. Charlie West, 31. Beau McCreery, 33. Lachie Sullivan, 34. Jack Buller, 36. Harvey Harrison, 39. Will Hayes 41. Angus Anderson, 45. Roan Steele

Absent: Darcy Cameron*, Nick Daicos*, Pat Lipinski, Josh Daicos, Lachie Schultz, Harry Perryman, Tew Jiath, Bobby Hill, Reef McInnes, Darcy Moore, Sam Swadling, Zac McCarthy, Jeremy Howe, Noah Howes, Jai Saxena, Ned Long

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

1. Harvey Thomas, 6. Lachie Whitfield, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Clayton Oliver, 11. Phoenix Gothard, 13. Ollie Hannaford, 16. Brent Daniels, 18. Conor Stone, 19. Harry Oliver, 20. Jake Stringer, 24. Harry Rowston, 25. Jayden Laverde, 26. Jake Riccardi, 27. Harry Himmelberg, 28. Jack Ough, 29. Cody Angove, 30. James Leake, 32. Kieren Briggs, 33. Xavier O’Halloran, 35. Max Gruzewski, 37. Joe Fonti, 38. Josaia Delana, 39. Connor Idun, 41. Nick Madden, 44. Jack Buckley, 46. Callum Brown

Absent: Stephen Coniglio*, Toby Greene*, Lachie Ash*, Jesse Hogan*, Darcy Jones, Aaron Cadman, Tom Green, Toby Bedford, Sam Taylor, Finn Callaghan, Leek Aleer, Josh Kelly, Toby McMullin, Oskar Taylor, Logan Smith, Nathan Wardius, Riley Hamilton, Finnegan Davis

Melbourne v North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 4pm AEDT

(4 x 25-minute quarters, no time-on + scenario training)

MELBOURNE

2. Jacob Van Rooyen, 3. Christian Salem, 4. Harvey Langford, 5. Xavier Lindsay, 6. Caleb Windsor, 8. Jake Lever, 9. Jack Steele, 10. Daniel Turner, 12. Koltyn Tholstrup, 14. Changkuoth Jiath, 15. Ed Langdon, 16. Bailey Laurie, 19. Xavier Taylor, 21. Matthew Jefferson, 22. Blake Howes, 24. Trent Rivers, 25. Tom McDonald, 26. Jed Adams, 27. Max Heath, 28. Brody Mihocek, 30. Harry Sharp, 31. Bayley Fritsch, 32. Tom Sparrow, 33. Latrelle Pickett, 36. Kysaiah Pickett, 37. Kade Chandler, 39. Ricky Mentha Jnr, 44. Luker Kentfield

Absent: Max Gawn*, Steven May, Jack Viney, Jai Culley, Jake Bowey, Jake Melksham, Thomas Matthews, Shane McAdam, Tom Campbell, Kalani White, Harrison Petty, Oscar Berry, Riley Onley, Aidan Johnson, Jack Henderson, Any Moniz-Wakefield

NORTH MELBOURNE

1. Lachy Dovaston, 2. Finn O'Sullivan, 3. Harry Sheezel, 5. Caleb Daniel, 7. Zane Duursma, 8. Bailey Scott, 9. Luke Davies-Uniacke, 12. Jy Simpkin, 15. Dylan Stephens, 17. Riley Hardeman, 19. Griffin Logue, 20. Nick Larkey, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 24. Tom Powell, 26. Luke Parker, 27. Jack Darling, 30. Charlie Comben, 32. Toby Pink, 37. Cooper Harvey, 38. Tristan Xerri, 39. Zac Becker (train-on player), 41. Jacob Konstanty, 44. Cam Zurhaar, 46. Robbie Hansen Junior

Absent: Aidan Corr, George Wardlaw, Colby McKercher, Luke McDonald, Charlie Spargo, Luke Urquhart, Zac Fisher, Wil Dawson, Taylor Goad, Blake Thredgold, Paul Curtis, Hugo Mikunda, Josh Goater, Brayden George, Jackson Archer, Matt Whitlock, River Stevens, Zac Banch, Cooper Trembath

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 5.30pm ACDT

(4 x 20 min quarters, plus time on)

PORT ADELAIDE

1. Connor Rozee, 3. Jackson Mead, 4. Todd Marshall, 5. Joe Berry, 6. Kane Farrell, 7. Jase Burgoyne, 8. Josh Sinn, 11. Christian Moraes, 12. Jack Lukosius, 14. Miles Bergman, 15. Jacob Wehr, 17. Jack Whitlock, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 21. Aliir Aliir, 22. Logan Evans, 23. Will Brodie, 28. Willem Drew, 30. Ollie Lord, 32. Harrison Ramm, 33. Darcy Byrne-Jones, 34. Lachie Jones, 35. Joe Richards, 36. Will Lorenz, 38. Dante Visentini, 44. Corey Durdin

Absent: Zak Butters*, Mitch Georgiades*, Ollie Wines, Jordon Sweet, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Tom Cochrane, Esava Ratugolea, Tom Anastasopoulos, Ewan Mackinlay, Jack Watkins, Benny Barrett, Jacob Moss, Josh Lai, Xavier Walsh, Mani Liddy

ADELAIDE

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 3. Sam Berry, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 9. Nick Murray, 10. Luke Pedlar, 11. Charlie Edwards, 12. Jordan Dawson, 13. Taylor Walker, 14. Jake Soligo, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Max Michalanney, 19. Zac Taylor, 21. Hugh Bond, 24. Josh Worrell, 25. James Peatling, 26. Mitchell Marsh, 27. Luke Nankervis, 28. Alex Neal‑Bullen, 29. Rory Laird, 30. Wayne Milera, 31. Billy Dowling, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 35. James Borlase, 39. Toby Murray, 41. Jordon Butts, 42. Lachlan McAndrew, 43. Reilly O’Brien

Absent: Callum Ah Chee*, Sid Draper, Dan Curtin, Tyler Welsh, Mitch Hinge, Oscar Ryan, Izak Rankine, Indy Cotton, Archie Ludowhyke, Finnbar Maley, Lachie Scholl, Isaac Cumming, Mark Keane

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday