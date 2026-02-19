All the action from Thursday's pre-season hitout between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney

Errol Gulden during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PRE-SEASON match simulations continue on Thursday, with the Western Bulldogs hosting Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval.

All of the unofficial hitouts this week will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can stay up to date with our live blog below.

There will also be full match highlights and a detailed report from our reporters at the end of the match on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app. There will be no official stats page from any of the match simulations this week.

The sides named their extended squads on Wednesday night, with big-name recruit Charlie Curnow to play his first game for the Swans.

Thursday, February 19

Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Mission Whitten Oval, 2pm AEDT, (4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on)