The AFL has released the fixture for the 2026 AAMI Community Series pre-season games

Tom Stewart is tackled by Harry McKay during the game between Geelong and Carlton in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON and Geelong will open the 2026 AAMI Community Series, while Victorian giants Collingwood, Richmond and Essendon will head to Ballarat for their final pre-season hit-outs early next year.

The nine-match series of official pre-season games will run from Wednesday, February 25 to Sunday, March 1, with all 18 teams to play at regional and suburban grounds around the country.

Matches will be played on three consecutive days at Mars Stadium in Ballarat, 90 minutes west of Melbourne, across the weekend on February 27 to March 1; Richmond v Melbourne, Essendon v St Kilda and Collingwood v North Melbourne.

The official pre-season matches will follow the Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria on Saturday, February 14, while clubs will arrange unofficial match simulation sessions amongst themselves to be played in the week before the AAMI Community Series begins. Some of these unofficial match-ups have already been arranged (see below).

The 2026 premiership season will begin on Thursday, March 5.

The AAMI Community Series will start on Wednesday, February 25 when the Blues host the Cats at Ikon Park in a standalone game.

Sydney and Greater Western Sydney will clash on Thursday, February 26 at Henson Park, before Brisbane and Gold Coast face off at Brighton Homes Arena.

The Demons and Tigers will be the first game on Friday, February 27 before the Western Bulldogs take on Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval.

The Saints and Bombers will be first up on Saturday, February 28, followed by Fremantle taking on Adelaide at Rushton Park in Mandurah.

And the Kangaroos and Magpies will open proceedings on Sunday, March 1 before West Coast and Port Adelaide clash at Mineral Resources Park in the final game.

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne at Rushton Park on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All AAMI Community Series games will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo, and will be ticketed for fans to attend. There will be free general admission for competing club members, AFL members, and children (subject to capacity). Tickets will be available in the new year.

Matches will consist of four 20-minute quarters plus time on (as during the premiership season) while there will be no interchange cap. Extended squads of 30 players will take part; 18 on the field, eight interchange and four emergencies.

"The AAMI Community Series gives fans a great chance to see their teams and new players in action before the season begins," AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

Matt Kennedy kicks for goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash with Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium, Ballarat in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're especially excited to host three of the nine games in Ballarat, giving local fans the chance to enjoy elite football in their backyard while the redevelopment of Mars Stadium continues."

The trio of games in Ballarat comes amid redevelopment works at Mars Stadium, which saw the match between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in round 18 this year moved to Marvel Stadium.

Under the revised agreement between the Bulldogs and Mars Stadium, the two premiership games originally planned for Ballarat in 2026 will also be played at Marvel Stadium.

Details of pre-season match simulation sessions between clubs will be communicated by the competing clubs, with broadcast and ticketing details yet to be confirmed.

2026 AAMI AFL Origin

Saturday, February 14

Western Australia v Victoria, Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST

Unofficial match simulations*

Thursday, February 19

Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Mission Whitten Oval, time TBC

Details TBC

Essendon v Richmond

Fremantle v West Coast

North Melbourne v Melbourne

* more to be announced

2026 AAMI Community Series fixture

Wednesday, February 25

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 7.10pm AEDT

Thursday, February 26

Sydney v GWS, Henson Park, 4.10pm AEDT

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 6.10pm AEST

Friday, February 27

Melbourne v Richmond, Mars Stadium, 4.10pm AEDT

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Mission Whitten Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Saturday, February 28

St Kilda v Essendon, Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

Fremantle v Adelaide, Rushton Park, 3.10pm AWST

Sunday, March 1

North Melbourne v Collingwood, Mars Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

West Coast v Port Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park, 3.10pm AWST