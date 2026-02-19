Max Hall celebrates a goal during St Kilda's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM FLANDERS was a standout in his St Kilda debut, but it was the Saints' lesser lights that stole the show in their 71-point match simulation thumping of Gold Coast on Thursday night.

After trailing by nine points at quarter-time, St Kilda kicked 14 of the final 15 goals to steamroll the Suns at People First Stadium, 16.11 (107) to 4.12 (36).

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE SCORES AND GOALKICKERS

Part of the Saints' off-season spending spree, Flanders excelled against his former club, using his exceptional workrate to help defensively and then link up through the middle of the ground to help them sweep the ball from one end to the other.

While others fumbled the greasy ball, Flanders was clean and stood out in the scrappy contest.

Fellow recruit Jack Silvagni had his first outing cut short after being ruled out with concussion during the first half, while Tom De Koning did some nice things in the ruck and Liam Ryan looked lively in the front half.

But it was the already-established Saints that shone, led by 2025 find Max Hall excelling with four goals – including two from 50m – Marcus Windhager providing great punch from the back half and Jack Higgins also bobbing up with three goals.

Learn More 00:41

Anthony Caminiti and new co-skipper Cal Wilkie were sound in the key defensive posts, as was youngster Alix Tauru, while Mitch Owens was a constant source of danger inside 50.

In extremely humid and greasy conditions, the home team looked all at sea, fumbling and bumbling their way to just one goal in the final three quarters.

In the absence of Matt Rowell (injured) and Noah Anderson (rested), Christian Petracca was the Suns' best midfielder in his first game for his new club.

Learn More 00:51

Leo Lombard appears set to grab one of the vacant half-forward positions, standing out with his speed and power through congestion.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan had a generally quiet outing in his first game in Suns colours, although he got better as the match wore on, kicking a final-quarter goal and getting more involved late in the game.

Learn More 00:46

Gold Coast will be without young utility Ethan Read for its game against Brisbane next Thursday night after he was ruled out with concussion following a heavy fall from a marking contest in the opening minutes.

Young guns

No.2 draft pick Zeke Uwland played a majority of the match on a wing and showed enough to indicate he'd be right in the frame for an Opening Round selection. Uwland was far from perfect, missing a snap at goal he'd like to have back, but his hard running and long kicking was a feature. Fellow Academy graduate Dylan Patterson played half a game, while Avery Thomas and Koby Coulson got a quarter. St Kilda rolled out Claremont utility Charlie Banfield, who was relatively quiet in his minutes.

Zeke Uwland kicks the ball during Gold Coast's match simulation against St Kilda on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Switching positions

After playing midfield and a bit of half-forward last year, Marcus Windhager excelled in his move to the backline. Whether it was one-on-one defending or using his power running to overlap and help the Saints' ball movement, Windhager was a shining light in the back half. Wil Powell spent the first half of the match in the midfield and did some nice things before being rested after playing for Western Australia just five days earlier, while the Suns also tried youngster Will Graham in defence for the first half, as the regular midfielder looks to build continuity after an injury-ravaged 2025. Jack Carroll also lined up at half-back for the Saints.

Injury watch

The Suns lost young utility Ethan Read in the first 10 minutes to concussion. Reid fell backwards in a marking contest and hit his head on the ground, ruling him out for the rest of the night. The Saints lost free agent recruit Jack Silvagni to a similar fate, not returning after quarter-time.

Learn More 00:21

Fantasy tempter

Although both teams have the early bye, Fantasy Classic coaches are clicking on plenty of Suns and Saints to start the season. Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) was in St Kilda's engine room and spent time racking up disposals behind the ball. Throw away the key on the lock! Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) is on track for more midfield minutes while Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000) played a sweet Fantasy role at half-back. Huge value if he's there at round one. Stocks are rising for Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000). His use through the middle and in transition when he was on the ground will please potential owners. 'Trac' was joined at centre ball-ups by Wil Powell (DEF, $701,000) in the absence of Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell. – Warnie from The Traders

GOLD COAST 3.3 3.8 3.11 4.12 (36)

ST KILDA 2.0 4.5 11.8 16.11 (107)



GOALS

Gold Coast: Lombard, Moyle, Humphrey, Ugle-Hagan

St Kilda: Hall 4, Higgins 3, Wilson 2, Marshall, Phillipou, Owens, Sharman, Boxshall, Byrnes, Ryan

GOLD COAST

1. Mac Andrew, 2. John Noble, 3. Christian Petracca, 4. Jed Walter, 5. Alex Davies, 6. Bodhi Uwland, 7. Nick Holman, 8. Leo Lombard, 9. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 11. Touk Miller, 14. Lachlan Weller, 15. Noah Anderson, 16. Joel Jeffrey, 17. Daniel Rioli, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 20. Ethan Read, 22. Ben Long, 23. Ned Moyle, 26. Will Graham, 27. Wil Powell, 28. Jarrod Witts, 30. Dylan Patterson, 31. Cooper Bell, 32. Zeke Uwland, 33. Samuel Clohesy, 36. Zak Evans, 39. Lachlan Gulbin, 41. Avery Thomas, 42. Asher Eastham, 43. Koby Koulson, 44. Ben Jepson, 46. Caleb Graham, 48. Oscar Adams, 50. Jy Farrar, 52. Alex Sexton, 54. David Swallow

Absent: Matt Rowell*, Sam Collins*, Ben King*, Charlie Ballard, Elliott Himmelberg, Jake Rogers, Jai Murray, Max Knobel, Beau Addinsall, Joel Jeffrey, Caleb Lewis

ST KILDA

1. Jack Higgins, 2. Marcus Windhager, 3. Jack Silvagni, 4. Lance Collard, 5. Tobie Travaglia, 6. Jack Macrae, 7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 9. Sam Flanders, 10. Mitch Owens, 13. Ryan Byrnes, 14. Liam Stocker, 17. Isaac Keeler, 18. Jack Carroll, 19. Rowan Marshall, 21. Tom De Koning, 22. Darcy Wilson, 25. Mattaes Phillipou, 26. Alix Tauru, 31. Liam Ryan, 34. Hugo Garcia, 36. Charlie Banfield, 38. Hugh Boxshall, 40. Max Hall, 43. Cooper Sharman, 44. Callum Wilkie, 47. Anthony Caminiti

Absent: Brad Hill*, Jack Sinclair*, Hunter Clark, Max King, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Dougal Howard, Liam Henry, Angus Hastie, James Barrat, Alex Dodson, Mason Wood, Patrick Said, Kye Fincher, Kobe McDonald, Liam O'Connell, Eamonn Armstrong

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday