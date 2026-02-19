Blues midfielder Adam Cerra has learned the severity of his hamstring injury

Adam Cerra in action during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Adam Cerra will miss the start of the season due to a hamstring strain.

Cerra, 26, suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Blues' match simulation against Brisbane on Wednesday night.

The Blues have now ruled the 26-year-old out of the opening rounds of the campaign.

The club said it would confirm his return to play timeline following its bye in round two.

Carlton faces Sydney in Opening Round on March 5 and Richmond a week later in round one, before its bye.

Cerra played 19 games for the Blues last year, averaging 24.6 disposals, 4.7 clearances and 4.7 tackles.