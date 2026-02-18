Will Hayward celebrates a goal during the match simulation between Carlton and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LIFE after Charlie Curnow might not be so bad for Carlton, with its remodelled forward line looking quick and dynamic in a 15-point match simulation win over Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Ben Ainsworth (four goals) and Will Hayward (two) did a lot of heavy lifting in the first three quarters, before draftee Talor Byrne stole the show with three final-quarter goals to lift the Blues to a 15.13 (103) to 13.10 (88) victory.

The one sour note for Carlton was a hamstring injury suffered by midfielder Adam Cerra, placing him in doubt for the Opening Round clash against Sydney.

Brisbane has some injury concerns of its own with former West Coast captain Oscar Allen and veteran defender Ryan Lester both suffering concussion in the loss.

Ainsworth was magnificent in his first game in navy Blue, charging up and down the field from his half-forward position and creating plenty of havoc with former Swan Hayward alongside him.

Byrne, taken at No.45 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, was a breath of fresh air in the final term, using his speed to kick a couple of goals and then bang home a lovely long-range set shot to seal victory.

Although Curnow headed to Sydney last October and Harry McKay was kept to just one goal against Harris Andrews, Michael Voss' team shared the load in an impressive outing.

Just three times in 2025 did Carlton kick 15 goals.

Jagga Smith did enough after 12 months out with a ruptured ACL to get Carlton fans excited, kicking an early goal and doing plenty of nice things around the contest.

His speed from congestion on two or three occasions was eye-catching.

The two-time reigning premiers burst from the gates with six opening-quarter goals to establish a 21-point lead, but were a little sloppy as the match wore on.

Levi Ashcroft was outstanding, kicking two goals in a showing that would have coach Chris Fagan contemplating giving him more midfield time once the home and away season begins.

Allen had a quiet first game for his new club, kicking an early goal from a free kick before suffering his head knock late in the match.

Lachie Neale was another big name to look a little rusty, getting his hands on the ball enough, but not having his usual damage, while Zac Bailey (three goals) and Jarrod Berry were among the home team's best.

Young guns

All eyes were on Carlton youngster Jagga Smith after the No.3 pick from the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft missed his first season with an ACL injury. The dynamic midfielder made an immediate impact, banging home a goal on the run from 40m in the first quarter. He showed nice touches around the contest throughout, with one dashing run-and-bounce hitting Harry McKay on the chest inside 50. Harry Dean should also get Blues fans excited, playing on a range of opponents in defence, with one excellent intercept mark against Kai Lohmann deep in defence particularly impressive. Talor Byrne, the 45th pick in last year's draft, kicked three goals in a blistering final-quarter burst. Lions Academy graduate Dan Annable spent time on a wing and in the midfield, and despite some nice moments, didn't have a huge involvement, while Cody Curtin, the younger brother of Adelaide's Dan, got plenty of minutes as a back-up ruck and impressed with his physicality.

Switching positions

Just two notable changes for the Lions with a couple of returnees from long-term injuries finding new homes. Keidean Coleman started in the forward line and made an early impact with an assist to Zac Bailey and a goal of his own in the third quarter. He faded out of the game, but moved well and should be in line for an Opening Round berth. Lincoln McCarthy, off back-to-back ruptured ACLs, played at half-back. The veteran looked a little rusty early, but warmed into the contest with some nice touches. Ollie Florent started his time at Carlton at half-back, a role he played at Sydney, but one he mixed time with there as a winger. Florent was solid more than spectacular and certainly has a home there. Ashton Moir was thrown into the midfield in the final quarter and finished the game full of run.

Injury watch

Reliable defender Ryan Lester left the field just before half-time after appearing to clash heads with a Carlton opponent. Lester got to his feet quickly and was flexing his jaw. He did not return to the ground after being ruled out with concussion. Oscar Allen suffered a similar fate later in the match and will be unavailable next week. Josh Dunkley, Jarrod Berry and Jaspa Fletcher – who all had off-season shoulder surgeries – all successfully got through. After having a strong impact through the first half, Adam Cerra suffered yet another hamstring injury to finish the game on the bench. Adam Saad was in the wars for the Blues during the second term, appearing to be winded after a heavy fall and then copping another big hit later in the quarter, but managed to play the game out.

Ryan Lester leaves the field in the hands of trainers during the match simulation between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasy tempter

If you haven’t already, lock in young Blue Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000). On his comeback from an ACL injury, Smith was a shining light for Carlton, playing periods in the midfield, and kicked a stunning early goal. But there are plenty of questions over Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) who started the game in the forward line for the Lions. Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) impressed early on as a midfielder for Carlton, which was without captain Patrick Cripps. Zac Williams (FWD, $643,000) played at half-back, while Liam Reidy (RUC/FWD, $394,000) shared ruck duties with Marc Pittonet (RUC, $671,000). Lincoln McCarthy (FWD, $452,000) also caught the eye in a new role in defence. - Dejan Kalinic

BRISBANE 6.1 7.4 12.6 13.10 (88)

CARLTON 2.3 6.5 11.7 15.13 (103)

GOALS

Brisbane: Bailey 3, Lohmann 2, McKenna 2, L.Ashcroft 2, Gallop, Coleman, Allen, McLachlan

Carlton: Ainsworth 4, Byrne 3, Hayward 2, Smith, McKay, Cerra, Fogarty, Moir, Saad

BRISBANE

1. Kai Lohmann, 3. Jaspa Fletcher, 4. Oscar Allen, 5. Josh Dunkley, 7. Jarrod Berry, 8. Will Ashcroft, 9. Lachie Neale, 10. Levi Ashcroft, 11. Lincoln McCarthy, 14. Daniel Annable, 15. Dayne Zorko, 18. Keidean Coleman, 20. Sam Marshall, 21. Zane Zakostelsky, 22. Ty Gallop, 26. Conor McKenna, 27. Darcy Gardiner, 28. Will McLachlan, 31. Harris Andrews, 32. Darcy Fort, 33. Zac Bailey, 34. Shadeau Brain, 35. Ryan Lester, 37. Cody Curtin, 38. Bruce Reville, 41. Darragh Joyce, 44. Darcy Wilmot

Absent: Charlie Cameron*, Hugh McCluggage*, Sam Draper, Tom Doedee, Logan Morris, Cam Rayner, Luke Beecken, Luke Lloyd, Koby Evans, Henry Smith, James Tunstill, Eric Hipwood, Reece Torrent, Ben Murphy, Jack Payne, Tai Hayes, Noah Answerth

CARLTON

4. Ollie Hollands, 5. Adam Cerra, 6. Zac Williams, 7. Jagga Smith, 8. Lachy Fogarty, 10. Harry McKay, 11. Mitch McGovern, 12. Ben Ainsworth, 14. Oliver Florent, 15. Billy Wilson, 16. Ben Camporeale, 17. Brodie Kemp, 18. Sam Walsh, 19. Will Hayward, 20. Elijah Hollands, 25. Liam Reidy, 27. Marc Pittonet, 29. George Hewett, 31. Campbell Chesser, 33. Lewis Young, 35. Harry Dean, 36. Cooper Lord, 37. Jordan Boyd, 39. Talor Byrne, 40. Hudson O'Keeffe, 42. Adam Saad, 43. Ashton Moir, 47. Wade Derksen

Absent: Patrick Cripps*, Lachie Cowan, Blake Acres, Lucas Camporeale, Harry O'Farrell, Jacob Weitering, Nic Newman, Nick Haynes, Harry Charleson, Jack Ison, Matt Carroll, Rob Monaghan, Matt Duffy, Francis Evans, Flynn Young, Matt Cottrell

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday