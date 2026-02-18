Adelaide is sweating on results for Izak Rankine, who could add to a mounting injury list

Izak Rankine during an Adelaide training session at Adelaide Oval on September 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Izak Rankine has undergone scans on his hamstring after some concern at training on Wednesday, with the Crows to be missing several key players for Friday's match simulation against Port Adelaide.

But coach Matthew Nicks told AFL.com.au that the club remains confident recruit Callum Ah Chee will feature for the Crows in their season-opener against Collingwood after his hamstring strain in last weekend's AAMI AFL Origin.

The two-time Brisbane premiership player joined the Crows last off-season and remains a "pretty high chance" of being out there in round one.

"I think he's really confident. It's minor so he'll now go to work. He was already out on the track today moving, so with that you put a timeline on it and you have an expectation that he'll be OK for round one," Nicks told AFL.com.au.

"The challenge with that is now maybe not getting to play these practice matches over the next two weeks, and we've got to be mindful of that, so it'll probably be coming into that week that we make that decision."

Former Giant Isaac Cumming will also not feature against the Power after having hamstring tightness, with the Crows hopeful of him travelling to play Fremantle the following week in the AAMI Community Series, while Mitch Hinge sits out with a back issue.

Callum Ah Chee looks on from the bench with ice on his hamstring during the AAMI AFL Origin match between Western Australia and Victoria at Optus Stadium on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sid Draper, the club's top draft pick in 2024, has also battled groin issues over summer and faces a delayed start.

"The hope with (Cumming) is that we may get a look at him in Perth and if not we're really confident he's going to be OK for round one. Then you factor in amongst that, how many players will you bring into round one that maybe haven't played games? But the guys have done a lot of work through pre-season," Nicks said.

Learn More 03:16

"Mitch Hinge has had a little setback with some lower back issues. He's really confident he'll be OK and maybe takes the trip to Perth, so those two won't play (against Port).

"Sid Draper is another one. He's a high draft pick and an exciting player and everyone wants to know where he's at. He's one of those guys that we just want to really harden him up and get his body balanced out. He's a Formula One engine – and I want to be respectful – in a Sigma body. We've got him to a point where he's really well balanced.

Sid Draper during Adelaide's official team photo day at West Lakes on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"He trained today so got the full session in with the group and we'll see how he pulls up then we'll take the next step. Hopefully we see Sid playing in a couple of these practice matches coming up."

The Crows are expecting an update on Rankine on Thursday, although the gamechanger is still suspended for round one in the final game he's ineligible to play after last year's homophobic slur.

Izak Rankine’s training session has been cut short just days out from the pre-season Showdown. The Crows start pointed out his right hamstring to support staff. pic.twitter.com/SxFPon0Tl9 — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 18, 2026

It follows a run of injuries, including long-term absences for gun defender Mark Keane (broken leg) and rising star Dan Curtin (knee surgery).

Daniel Curtin during the Semi Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nicks, who steered the Crows to the minor premiership last year before the club's semi-final exit, said the team was preparing to be without the important pair until mid-season.



"In the future I think you might look at this as a blessing in disguise for a young kid (Curtin) who's had some patella issues already. He's going to be really able to strengthen that up," Nicks said.

"It's disappointing for us as a group, though, because I know he's got a huge amount of respect from his teammates and he's important for us. And it's similar for Mark Keane. He's become a real leader for our group. Last year he may have been the No.1 interceptor in the competition.

"We've got guys that we are really confident are ready to step in knowing that we won't get those two back to probably mid-year at best."

Subscribe to the Your Coach podcast to listen to Cal Twomey's full interview with Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks in coming days.