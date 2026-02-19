Charlie Curnow marks ahead of James O'Donnell during Sydney's match sim win over the Western Bulldogs on Thursday, February 19. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Curnow has been the talk of the summer since moving to Sydney, but another key forward in red and white – Logan McDonald – showed that he is finally over the long-term ankle injury that wiped out of his 2025 season.

The 23-year-old hasn’t played since being substituted out of the 2024 Grand Final loss to Brisbane, but after completing the full pre-season at the Swans, McDonald kicked two goals in the first half and finished with four in a major positive out of Thursday’s match simulation win by 33 points against the Western Bulldogs, 15.9 (99) to 9.12 (66).

Curnow was traded from Carlton on deadline day in exchange for three first-round picks in a blockbuster move that sent Will Hayward to Ikon Park and also netted the Swans three second-round picks.

The two-time Coleman Medallist finished with four goals in his first appearance in red and white at Mission Whitten Oval. Only two Swans kicked more than 25 goals last year – Isaac Heeney and Hayward – and Dean Cox relied on Jack Buller and Joel Hamling to provide tall targets inside 50.

Sydney brought a near full-strength team to Melbourne – only Chad Warner, Tom Papley and Justin McInerney were missing from their first-choice team – for a season launch on Wednesday night before defeating Luke Beveridge's side on Thursday.

After badly breaking his ankle in a practice match last pre-season, Errol Gulden dominated across all four quarters, amassing 30-plus disposals, and looks ready to regain his All-Australian status after being restricted to just 10 games in the back half of 2025.

Former Gold Coast small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr also caught the eye and hit the scoreboard, kicking two goals after making a move late in the Trade Period.

With Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards watching on from the stands at Mission Whitten Oval after playing in the AAMI AFL Origin game, Joel Freijah and Ryley Sanders got plenty of time inside and impressed. Freijah looks set for even more midfield minutes in 2026, while Sanders has recovered from two hamstring strains since December and made up for lost time.

Tom Liberatore has been moved around across the summer and missed weeks with a quad injury, but the veteran midfielder was one of the Dogs’ best players ahead of his 16th season in the AFL.

Arty Jones staked his claim for a spot on the flight to Queensland for Opening Round in a fortnight after slotting three goals. The 22-year-old has played five games in the past two seasons, but kicked two as the sub against Fremantle in round 24 last year and could be set for more senior exposure in 2026.

Jordan Croft signed a three-year contract extension last week and after overcoming an interrupted pre-season due to a toe injury, the 20-year-old looked dangerous in an attack that didn’t include Aaron Naughton or Sam Darcy following Origin duties, but didn’t make the most of his chances.

Footscray VFL premiership player Will Lewis played for the Western Bulldogs in his first week as a full-time train-on under pre-season supplemental selection rules ahead of the deadline on March 2. The 26-year-old started down back but then moved forward in the second half and kicked two late goals to show why the Dogs are considering him for the final spot on the rookie list.

Jordan Croft in action during the Western Bulldogs' match sim loss to Sydney on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Young guns

Lachie Jaques continued his pre-season form with a strong showing to enhance his chances of making a debut against Brisbane in Opening Round on March 6. Louis Emmett shouldered most of the ruck for the Dogs with no Tim English and showed a bit, while Jordan Croft looks poised to build on his two AFL games in 2025.

Injury watch

Bailey Dale exited the game in the first half due to knee soreness and will undergo scans in the coming days. Adam Treloar is dealing with calf tightness and in doubt for the start of the season, while Cody Weightman isn’t expected to play in the first half of the year.

Fantasy tempter

He may have an early bye, but Swans star Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) did his chances of landing in plenty of Fantasy teams no harm. Gulden played in the midfield and was busy throughout. Riley Bice (DEF, $595,000) found plenty of the ball in defence in an impressive performance. The Bulldogs had six players absent due to AAMI AFL Origin duties, but Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) was prolific across half-back as he eyes a debut early in the season.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 3.5 5.8. 9.12 (66)

SYDNEY 3.3 6.4 10.8 15.9 (99)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Jones 3, Lewis 2, Croft, Emmett, Kennedy, Williams

Sydney: Curnow 4, McDonald 4, Rosas 2, Gulden 2, Heeney 2, Jordon

WESTERN BULLDOGS

5. Jedd Busslinger, 6. Cooper Hynes, 8. Matthew Kennedy, 9. Ryley Sanders, 11. Lachie Jaques, 12. Harvey Gallagher, 13. Oskar Baker, 14. Rhylee West, 15. Will Darcy, 16. Jordan Croft, 17. Nick Coffield, 18. James O'Donnell, 19. Connor Budarick, 21. Tom Liberatore, 24. Buku Khamis, 25. Louis Emmett, 27. Joel Freijah, 28. Will Lewis, 29. Lachlan Bramble, 30. Lachlan McNeil, 31. Bailey Dale, 32. Arthur Jones, 34. Bailey Williams, 35. Luke Kennedy, 36. Luke Cleary, 37. Michael Sellwood, 40. Lachlan Smith, 41. Zac Walker, 42. Sam Davidson, 43. Ryan Gardner

Absent: Rory Lobb*, Aaron Naughton*, Tim English*, Marcus Bontempelli*, Sam Darcy*, Ed Richards*, Adam Treloar, Lachie Carmichael, Cody Weightman, Laitham Vandermeer, Josh Dolan, Riley Garcia

SYDNEY

2. Hayden McLean, 4. Brodie Grundy, 5. Isaac Heeney, 6. Logan McDonald, 8. James Rowbottom, 10. Malcolm Rosas, 12. Angus Sheldrick, 13. Jai Serong, 14. Callum Mills, 15. Sam Wicks, 16. Braeden Campbell, 17. James Jordon, 19. Peter Ladhams, 21. Errol Gulden, 22. Nick Blakey, 24. Dane Rampe, 26. Riley Bice, 29. Joel Hamling, 30. Tom McCartin, 33. Caiden Cleary, 34. Matt Roberts, 35. Charlie Curnow, 36. Joel Amartey, 37. Corey Warner, 43. Lewis Melican, 44. Jake Lloyd

Absent: Chad Warner*, Jesse Dattoli, Tom Papley, Jevan Phillipou, Riak Andrew, Ned Bowman, Billy Cootee, Justin McInerney, Will Edwards, Max King, Harry Kyle