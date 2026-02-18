Ivan Soldo warms up ahead of the match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has opened up a third vacancy on its playing list as four train-on players continue to chase a spot on the Power's roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The Power have moved ruck Ivan Soldo to its inactive list after the 29-year-old ruptured his ACL at training earlier this month, ruling him out of the season.

Port already had two list vacancies following last year's trade and draft period, and the move of Soldo off the primary list has opened up a third spot.

Delisted Geelong midfielder Ted Clohesy, former Rising Star winner Jaidyn Stephenson, East Fremantle forward Mitchell Zadow and Norwood defender Balyn O'Brien have been training with Port over the pre-season in the hopes of securing a list spot ahead of the season.

Earlier this month, AFL.com.au reported the pre-season supplementary selection period (SSP) signing deadline had been extended until March 2, giving clubs more time to finalise their lists ahead of the season.

Clubs are not required to fill all list vacancies before the deadline and could opt to leave spots open for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft later in the year.