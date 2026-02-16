Will White will get his chance to earn another AFL chance at the Bulldogs

Will White looks on during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Carlton forward Will White is in the frame to take a vacant list spot at the Western Bulldogs following the sudden retirement of James Harmes last week.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey is reporting White has been invited to train at the Bulldogs this week, joining Footscray VFL product Will Lewis in vying for a vacant spot on the Dogs' list ahead of the pre-season supplementary selection period (SSP) signing deadline on March 2.

Ex-Blue Will White has been invited to train at the Western Bulldogs under SSP rules.



White played 14 games for the Blues last year & was trialling for a spot again there until last week.



Dogs have White & Will Lewis trialling for a list vacancy after James Harmes’ retirement. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 16, 2026

White was an SSP signing at the Blues last year and played 14 senior games before being delisted at the end of the season.

He was then invited to return to Ikon Park and train for a list spot alongside Elijah Hollands. He trained with the Blues over summer but the club released him last week when they gave former Greater Western Sydney utility Wade Derkson a training spot.

The Bulldogs have now swooped in and invited White to join Lewis in training with them as they battle to take the list spot vacated by Harmes.

Lewis, 26, is a 194cm utility who featured in the Dogs' VFL premiership last season. He played 19 games last season after five in 2024, and kicked 40 goals, including two in the Grand Final.

More to come ...