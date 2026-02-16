Calsher Dear during the match simulation between Hawthorn and Geelong at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PREPARATIONS for the 2026 season kick up a gear today with the first of 18 club v club hitouts, with Hawthorn to play Geelong at the Hawks' new training facility in Dingley.

The unofficial hitout will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can stay up to date with our live blog below.

There will also be full match highlights and a detailed report from Josh Gabelich at the end of the match on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app. There will be no official stats page from any of the match simulations this week.

The two sides named their extended squads on Sunday, with Geelong to be without almost half of its Grand Final side from last September, while Hawthorn has named Flynn Perez and Jack Riding as they fight for a vacant list spot at the Hawks.

The match will be the first proper hitout in the hoops for Cats recruit James Worpel, while all eyes will be on the likes of Connor Macdonald and Josh Weddle for the Hawks, who are set for more midfield time in 2026.

Monday, February 16

Hawthorn v Geelong, Kennedy Community Centre, 1.45pm AEDT

(4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on. Watch live on Foxtel and Kayo)