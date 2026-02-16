(L-R) Josh Dunkley, Dayne Zorko, Chris Fagan Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage during Brisbane's 2026 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage will join two-time premiership skipper Harris Andrews in captaining Brisbane this season, following Lachie Neale's decision to step down from the club's leadership group.

Neale's move last month to relinquish the co-captaincy left the Lions with a dilemma as to whether to persist with Andrews as a sole skipper, or elevate other senior players.

The Lions say rewarding Dunkley and McCluggage with the title of co-captain was the "logical decision".

Recruit Oscar Allen has also been added to the eight-man leadership group, joining Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner, Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft.

Harris Andrews, Chris Fagan and Lachie Neale after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2026 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was quite unique to have three guys that are more than capable of being great captains at your one club at the one time," coach Chris Fagan said.

"If you have three good people than why not have three captains.

"For us, leadership is a teamwork thing so to have three captains reinforces that philosophy and we work really hard to build leadership density at our footy club.

"These three are our best trademark players, they are fine young men, they are different personalities, so they bring different strengths to the table."

More to come ...