Will Lewis is set to get a chance for a train-on opportunity with the Bulldogs

Will Lewis celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport on September 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have turned their attention to filling James Harmes' vacant list spot, with Footscray VFL product Will Lewis shaping as a strong contender for a train-on opportunity.

Harmes this week retired ahead of the season, giving the Dogs three weeks before the March 2 pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline to fill his list position.

Lewis has been training with the Dogs' AFL program among other VFL-listed players across the pre-season, including attending their Queensland camp, and looms as a call-up for a train-on chance.

The Dogs can only start to officially invite players to train on once Harmes' retirement paperwork is processed and the list vacancy is official.

Lewis, 26, is a 194cm utility who featured in the Dogs' VFL premiership last season. He played 19 games last season after five in 2024, and kicked 40 goals, including two in the Grand Final.

The Bulldogs have often selected from within in rookie decisions, including Anthony Scott, Ryan Gardner, Robbie McComb and Caleb Poulter as either pre-season or mid-season pick-ups.

Harmes on Tuesday informed Bulldogs teammates he would be retiring from the AFL after 174 games with Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, including the Demons' premiership win in 2021.