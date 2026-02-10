The premiership Dee has retired after a 12-year career at the top level

James Harmes during the Western Bulldogs' clash with Sydney in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder James Harmes has retired, with the former Demon stepping away from the game.

AFL.com.au can reveal Harmes has called an end to his AFL career, having been in discussions with the Dogs in recent weeks.

He informed teammates of the decision on Tuesday and leaves after 174 games at the top level.

It comes after a challenging period for the 2021 Melbourne premiership player, with Harmes not returning to the Bulldogs' pre-season after their Christmas break due to personal reasons and missing their camp in Queensland last week.

It leaves the Dogs with a vacant list spot that they will be able to trial players with until the March 2 deadline for the pre-season supplemental period.

The 30-year-old Harmes had this season remaining on the three-year deal he signed when he joined the Western Bulldogs from Melbourne at the end of the 2023 season.

He played nine games in 2024 and 13 in 2025 under Luke Beveridge, having played 152 games for the Demons. Harmes was a rookie list success story for Melbourne, joining the club after being overlooked in the 2013 national draft.

In his third season he became a regular under former Dees coach Paul Roos, before maintaining a spot under Simon Goodwin with his hard edge in the midfield and ability to go forward and kick a goal.

Harmes played 18 games in the Dees' 2021 premiership campaign, including their thumping win over the Western Bulldogs at the Optus Stadium Grand Final.