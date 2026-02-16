Oisin Mullin and Josh Ward compete for the ball during Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG teenager Jay Polkinghorne has put his hand up for an Opening Round debut against Gold Coast after producing an eye-catching display at the Kennedy Community Centre on Monday, while Hawthorn showed what life without Will Day will look like in the coming months.

Polkinghorne slotted 31 goals in the VFL in his debut season last year, but will give the Cats' coaching staff something to ponder on the drive back to Geelong after kicking three majors from seven shots on goal and taking a handful of contested grabs in the first pre-season practice match of 2026.

With reigning Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron racing the clock to be fit after straining his quad at training last week – and All-Australian small forward Tyson Stengle ruled out of the game against the Suns – there is at least one spot up for grabs in Geelong's forward line.

Shannon Neale starred in hot conditions that hovered in the low 30s at Hawthorn's new training base in Dingley, booting four goals in a commanding performance, while Ollie Henry finished with three majors as he hunts a spot back in Geelong's best 23 after watching on from afar last September.

With a Day-sized hole in Hawthorn's midfield, Sam Mitchell exposed Connor Macdonald to plenty more centre bounce attendances, but it was Josh Ward who fired on Monday afternoon as the Hawks ran out 17-point winners, 16.15 (111) to 14.10 (94).

The 2021 pick No.7 played 25 games last year but has gone to another level across this pre-season, showcasing an improved engine at the Kennedy Community Centre, with driving runs out of stoppages and precise ball use via his left foot.

Macdonald divided his time between midfield and across half-forward and continued his summer form, as did Cam Mackenzie, while Josh Weddle was used inside at times as well as at half-back.

Dylan Moore looked dangerous at stoppage and close to goal, where he kicked two goals while wearing the No.8 guernsey for the first time after unselfishly handing the No.13 to Calsher Dear in the off-season so that the young key forward can wear the number worn by his late father in 2026.

Nick Watson was also injected into the midfield at times, but produced his best work closer to home, buzzing at ground level, while also taking a few marks inside 50 to finish with a couple of goals in the No.5, after inheriting it from James Worpel, who was greeted by boos from Hawthorn supporters in his first appearance in the hoops.

Former North Melbourne defender Flynn Perez put his hand up for a lifeline at Hawthorn with an eye-catching performance off half-back that included a running goal from outside 50 and plenty of damaging ball use by foot.

The 24-year-old has trained with the Hawks since early December and made the most of the opportunity ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on March 2.

Werribee midfielder Jack Riding also played in the game off a wing after starting to trial in late January, while Ethan Stanley – the other SSP train-on – wasn't part of the squad on Monday. Hawthorn has two spots available, but right now Perez is in the box seat to land another contract, two years after he was delisted by North Melbourne.

Wearing Day's No.12 due to a guernsey manufacturing issue, Jarman Impey starred off half-back as part of an inexperienced backline, following the AAMI AFL Origin selections of 2025 All-Australian Josh Battle, Blake Hardwick and Tom Barrass.

James Sicily wasn't considered for Origin selection due to the shoulder reconstruction he underwent in October, but in his first outing of the year the Hawthorn co-captain hauled in a few intercept marks to show no concerns after an interrupted pre-season in Dingley, before sitting out the second half.

Mitch Lewis has completed a full pre-season at the Hawks after interruptions in recent years due to several knee injuries, including a reconstruction at the end of 2024, but proved a key focal point in attack, slotting two goals in quick succession in the third quarter.

Young guns

Jhye Clark has taken time to get a regular game at the Cats, but after being recalled for last year's qualifying final and playing in all three finals, including the Grand Final, the former first-round pick looks ready for more regular games as a midfielder in 2026. Lenny Hofmann showed glimpses in Dingley bursting through the middle, while Mitch Edwards also had some moments. Aidan Schubert was the pick of the new Hawks after entering the game in the second half, finishing with a goal from a few shots at goal. Ollie Greeves came on in the final quarter, while Noah Mraz played a full game in defence but was up against it.

Switching positions

Connor Macdonald trained as a full-time midfielder all summer and spent most of Monday playing inside. Ollie Dempsey played more midfield minutes in Dingley and was damaging around stoppage in a sign of what could come this year.

Injury watch

Calsher Dear copped a blow to the ribs in the first quarter and was slowly taken from the ground, but returned in the second quarter. Tanner Bruhn and Zach Guthrie missed due to illness. Shaun Mannagh will play in the VFL instead this week to manage his minutes.

Fantasy tempter

With some midfield time as expected – he attended the first centre bounce of the game – Hawthorn gun Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) enjoyed a strong game. Josh Ward (MID, $796,000) was prolific in the middle, while Dylan Moore (FWD, $858,000) also spent time around the ball and kicked two goals. For Geelong, Ollie Dempsey (MID, $763,000) spent time in the middle in a new role, but the Cats were without first-choice midfielders Max Holmes and Bailey Smith after their AAMI AFL Origin duties. Sam De Koning (DEF, $586,000) had a solid game after starting in the ruck. Untried teenager Lennox Hoffman (DEF, $230,000) also caught the eye.

HAWTHORN 0.5 6.7 12.10 16.15 (111)

GEELONG 3.6 5.8 8.9 14.10 (94)



GOALS

Hawthorn: Moore 2, Dear 2, Butler 2, Lewis 2, Watson 2, Perez, Nash, Macdonald, Impey, Schubert, Ramsden

Geelong: Neale 4, O.Henry 3, Polkinghorne 3, Wiltshire, Stevens, Atkins, J.Henry

HAWTHORN

1. Harry Morrison, 2. Mitch Lewis, 3. Jai Newcombe, 4. Jarman Impey, 5. Nick Watson, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ned Reeves, 8. Dylan Moore, 9. Connor Macdonald, 10. Karl Amon, 11. Conor Nash, 13. Calsher Dear, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 16. Massimo D'Ambrosio, 17. Lloyd Meek, 18. Mabior Chol, 20. Finn Maginness, 21. Noah Mraz, 23. Josh Weddle, 25. Josh Ward, 26. Bodie Ryan, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 29. Aidan Schubert, 30. Sam Butler, 35. Oliver Greeves, 38. Max Ramsden, 39. Flynn Perez, 40. Jack Riding, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 44. Henry Hustwaite

Absent: Tom Barrass*, Jack Gunston*, Josh Battle*, Blake Hardwick*, Jack Ginnivan, Will Day, Cam Nairn, Will McCabe, Matt Leray, Cody Anderon, Jack Dalton, James Blanck, Matt Hill, Jamie Uhr-Henry

GEELONG

2. Jay Polkinghorne, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Mitch Edwards, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 14. Connor O'Sullivan, 15. George Stevens, 16. Sam De Koning, 20. Jacob Molier, 21. Oli Wiltshire, 22. Hunter Holmes, 23. Lennox Hofmann, 24. Jed Bews, 27. Nick Driscoll, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 29. James Worpel, 30. Tom Atkins, 32. Gryan Miers, 33. Shannon Neale, 34. Oisin Mullin, 36. Ollie Henry, 37. Joe Pike, 38. Jack Henry, 41. Cillian Burke, 42. Mark O'Connor, 45. Brad Close

Absent: Patrick Dangerfield*, Bailey Smith*, Max Holmes*, Tom Stewart*, Lawson Humphries*, Rhys Stanley, Jeremy Cameron, Toby Conway, Shaun Mannagh, Jake Kolodjashnij, Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin, Jesse Mellor, Harley Barker, Keighton Matofai-Forbes, Zach Guthrie, Mark Blicavs, Tanner Bruhn

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday