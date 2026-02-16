Callum Ah Chee will be sidelined for a short period after a hamstring strain

Callum Ah Chee looks on from the bench with ice on his hamstring during the AAMI AFL Origin match between Western Australia and Victoria at Optus Stadium on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE recruit Callum Ah Chee remains a chance to play in the round one clash with Collingwood after being cleared of a serious injury suffered in AAMI AFL Origin.

Scans on Monday confirmed the two-time premiership Lion has a low-grade strain in his right hamstring.

The injury will sideline Ah Chee for a short period but the Crows are hopeful he will recover in time for their MCG match against the Magpies on March 14.

Ah Chee had eight disposals and five marks during Western Australia's loss to Victoria on Saturday night before leaving the field with hamstring awareness late in the game.

"It's unfortunate for Cal, but we're optimistic about his chances of being ready to go for our round one match against Collingwood," Crows high performance boss Ian McKeown said.

Ah Chee joined Adelaide from Brisbane in the pre-season draft after both clubs failed to come to a suitable agreement during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.