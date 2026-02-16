Carlton is optimistic Jacob Weitering will be fit to play Sydney in Opening Round

Jacob Weitering during the AAMI AFL Origin match between Victoria and Western Australia at Optus Stadium on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Carlton defender Jacob Weitering is a "good chance" to play Sydney in Opening Round despite suffering a fractured rib on Saturday.

Weitering was sandwiched in a high-flying marking contest and had the full weight of WA forward Mitch Georgiades fall on his ribs and shoulder as they crashed to the turf during the opening quarter of Saturday's AAMI Origin clash in Perth.

Having been cleared of any neck, spinal or major internal injuries on Sunday and permitted to fly home, further assessment on Monday has revealed a rib fracture.

But with no other injuries found, the club is bullish he will be fit to start the season next month.

The Blues will wait until the week of their Opening Round clash against Sydney on March 5 before making a call on his availability for the game at the SCG.

If he's cleared to play, a match-up against former teammate and new Swan Charlie Curnow will likely await in the first game of the new season.

Despite the injury, Weitering didn't hesitate when asked if he had any regrets about participating in the Origin game.

"Not at all, absolutely loved the week," he said.

"The result went our way as well, I kept up with the scores in hospital.

"I would certainly do it again if I got the opportunity."