Jacob Weitering is stretchered off during the AAMI AFL Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star defender Jacob Weitering has been discharged from hospital and cleared of significant injury after a heavy collision in Saturday night's AAMI AFL Origin clash in Perth.

Weitering copped the full brunt of West Australian Mitch Georgiades' 192cm frame early in the match at Optus Stadium and was stretchered from the field after a lengthy delay.

On Sunday morning, the Blues said Weitering was still experiencing soreness but had been cleared of any neck, spinal or major internal injury.

He will return to Melbourne for further assessment from club medicos, with just 18 days until the club's Opening Round clash - and a likely match-up against former teammate Charlie Curnow - against Sydney at the SCG on March 5.

The Blues will provide a more accurate recovery timeline by the middle of the week.

"First and foremost we are grateful Jacob is okay and has been cleared of any major injury - it is a positive outcome given the circumstances," Blues GM of Football Chris Davies said.

"While Jacob is feeling sore this morning, he has avoided significant damage, so we will manage him as needed while we ramp up our preparations for the start of the season.

"Although that moment in the game was unfortunate, it does not take away from the fact that our football club is incredibly proud of both Jacob and Patrick (Cripps) for earning the honour to represent their respective states. It is a fantastic career achievement that both Jacob and Patrick can hold dear to them for the remainder of their careers."

