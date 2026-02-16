Christian Petracca fires back at critics of his social media work off the field

Christian Petracca after joining Gold Coast from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast recruit Christian Petracca says the idea he wanted out of Melbourne "because of a cooking channel is kind of laughable", but he expects his off-field endeavours to have spin-offs at his new club.

The 2021 premiership player and Norm Smith Medallist secured a trade from the Demons to join Damien Hardwick's Suns this year, fresh off the club's breakthrough finals campaign.

He says the classic coastal Queensland lifestyle has made an impact that should translate to football as he prepares to complement an already stacked Suns midfield.

The 30-year-old's shift from the Demons came after a serious injury, poor results and suggestions he was seeking a move to a higher-profile club to enhance his off-field "brand", that centres around cooking videos.

Christian Petracca during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on January 27, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Petracca has been cooking up a storm since his arrival at the Suns, taking the club's younger players through the basics in the kitchen.

But on-field success is the priority and Petracca questioned why critics were targeting his life away from football.

"This whole 'Brand Petracca' ... I don't know where this has come from," he told reporters on Monday.

"We should be promoting and celebrating guys having something away from football.

"The average career length's four-and-a-half years.

"It's important to me and I've found my cooking stuff's had a direct correlation with my performance.

"Some of the comments about me wanting to leave because of a cooking channel is kind of laughable."

He said his mental health had dramatically improved since heading north and expects that to translate to the field.

"Up early, in bed early, off my phone a lot more," he said.

"I'm outside, fishing, crabbing.

"It's the most present and healthiest I've felt mentally for quite a while ... a great balance between life and footy.

"It's been incredible to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself."

OPENING ROUND

Suns assistant and midfield coach Shaun Grigg said Petracca had turned up with the perfect attitude.

"He doesn't think he's the finished product," he told AAP.

"He's a much-loved figure of the group already.

"His love of food and cooking brings people together and he's hosted some of the boys ... always looking to do things like that around the club."

Christian Petracca during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Petracca will add muscle to a midfield that includes reigning Brownlow Medallist Matt Rowell, captain Noah Anderson and hard-running former skipper Touk Miller.

Silky defender Wil Powell is also expected to spend longer in the engine room this season.

"We've got a great, selfless midfield group, guys that have been around and are stars," Grigg said.

"Now it's about the team balance and his (Petracca's) strengths are around the stoppages ... and he can be penetrating and damaging with his ball use."