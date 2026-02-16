The Saints have named co-captains for 2026

Callum Wilkie, Ross Lyon and Jack Sinclair on St Kilda photo day ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: AFL Photos

CALLUM Wilkie and Jack Sinclair will lead St Kilda in 2026 after the pair was named co-captains.

The experienced duo replaces Jack Steele as skipper after his trade to Melbourne last October.

Both players were drafted to the club as rookies but have established themselves as some of the best players in the competition, with both earning All-Australian blazers and club best and fairest awards.

Wilkie has played 155 games in a row since making his debut for the Saints in 2019, while Sinclair has played 210 games since his debut in 2015.

More to come ...