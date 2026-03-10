There were two incidents that will ensure Zeke Uwland's debut lives long in the memory

Zeke Uwland and Christian Petracca are seen as Gold Coast celebrates its win over Geelong in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ZEKE Uwland had an unforgettable debut against Geelong last Friday night, and it wasn't just because of the Suns' commanding 56-point win.

There were all the obvious things for the Gold Coast Academy product – running out alongside brother Bodhi, having a nice impact with 16 disposals, and getting the 'Gatorade shower' alongside Christian Petracca as they sung the team song post-match.

But there were two incidents – one on-field and one off – that will ensure the match lives long in the memory.

The first came during the third quarter, when Uwland first gave away a free kick for holding the ball, and was then penalised 50m for not handing the ball straight back to tackler James Worpel.

Normally this indiscretion would be punished by the Suns with Uwland having to provide a meat tray to be raffled among the club's football department later in the week.

However, the free kick was reversed after Worpel shoved the youngster in the back.

Christian Petracca and Zeke Uwland are seen after Gold Coast's win over Geelong in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"The official ruling, no meat tray," Uwland said with a beaming smile early in the week.

"I think I dodged a bullet there."

The second incident came in the dressing room following the victory, just as he and Petracca entered the team circle before belting out the club song.

Just as they were about to start, Uwland copped more than Gatorade in his eyes, he copped a stray water bottle.

Ollie Dempsey and Zeke Uwland are seen during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The 18-year-old was happy to out the culprit and offer up a suitable punishment.

"It was Alex Davies," he said.

"I've got to take it up with him. That should have been a meat tray."

They were two moments from an almost perfect first-up appearance, aside from his first disposal at the top level that went sailing out on the full.

Zeke Uwland tackles Jhye Clark during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Uwland has dreamt of playing in Suns colours, alongside his older brother, from the moment he got into the club's Academy as a 12-year-old.

He described the match as "surreal" but says there's plenty of work to do ahead of facing West Coast on Sunday.

"A couple of contests I had one-on-one, I got beaten up a bit. If you just switch off for a second good players can kill you offensively and (Ollie) Dempsey did that to me when he kicked three goals in the fourth quarter," Uwland said.

"He's a quality opponent and he took me to town really. It's a great learning opportunity.

"The offensive stuff will come eventually. I've just got to focus on my defence and contest first."