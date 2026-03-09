So ... you're late to the Fantasy pre-season? That's fine - this will set you up perfectly!

Connor Budarick, Sam Grlj and Zak Butters. Pictures: AFL Photos

LATE to the party?

Don’t stress, as usual, The Traders have got your back with a list of players to build your side around.

The players on the field have all been through a rigorous pre-season and are primed to make an instant impact.

They have all been standout performers on the track, from the premiums right through to the cash cows who are sure to get your team value skyrocketing in the right direction.

Defenders

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000)

The Port Adelaide skipper is in the mix to be the top scoring defender in the competition. This pre-season he has played a nice mix of midfield and half-back which has produced plenty of points.

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000)

Not often do we select a breakout player in this article, but such is the confidence in the hard-running midfielder. Did I say midfielder? Yes, that’s right, the youngster is set to take advantage of the vacancies in the Melbourne midfield and is one of the best mid-pricers on the table.

Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $399,000)

Essendon has a vacant ruck position and the big fella is set to take full advantage of it. Assuming he gets selected with minimal support in that position, his access to points should ensure maximum money making… Let’s call the 27-year-old a glorified rookie. His pre-season has been excellent and his athleticism has been on full display.

Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000)

The elite ball user has slotted in seamlessly at West Coast. His impressive scoring potential as a junior has been evident in the pre-season and he is one of my favourite rookies in the class.

Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000)

The former Hawk looked right at home in his Sydney debut, consolidating his spot on the wing, playing particularly well in the first half against the Carlton while his teammates struggled. Will generate plenty of cash.

Jai Serong tackles Campbell Chesser during Sydney's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000)

The 19-year-old looked outstanding in a great role in a high-scoring team. He backed up an impressive pre-season with a score of 76 in the Western Bulldogs’ win over Brisbane which did his job security and cash generation no harm.

Midfielders

Zak Butters (MID, $1,074,000)

The Power hard nut is set for a huge season and will have a quick start given the Power’s easy draw. He pumped out a lazy 152 in the last game of the season before matching it against the Eagles in the pre-season. He is good value, priced at an average of 99.8.

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000)

The 23-year-old had a huge night in a disappointing performance from Geelong in Opening Round. He injected plenty of pace off half-back with 31 disposals and five marks for a score of 98 which drew praise from coach Chris Scott.

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000)

After missing all of last season with injury, the 20-year-old Blue hasn’t missed a beat this pre-season with 118 in the practice match before posting an impressive 82 in his official debut against the Swans. Picks himself.

Jagga Smith in action during Carlton's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Willem Duursma (MID, $350,000)

The No.1 pick may come at a cost, but it might be worth the investment for his job security. He was solid in his pre-season hitout for the Eagles against the Power with 67 from 15 disposals.

Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000)

The 23-year-old played a great role for St Kilda in Opening Round, and got among their high marking style down back, taking eight to go with his 16 disposals. He scored 78 and will make plenty of cash.

Rucks

Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000)

A great pre-season has seen the 25-year-old earn the No.1 ruck duties to start the season for Adelaide. He looked great with 81 against Fremantle which included 33 hitouts, giving some coaches the confidence to play him at R2.

Mason Cox and Lachlan McAndrew contest the ruck during the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Rushton Park on February 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000)

The standout forward option. Looks set for a huge season with a projected spike in CBAs at North Melbourne. Barely got out of second gear in his pre-season hitout against the Pies and scored 109 from 33 disposals.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000)

Absolutely dominated in his Suns debut against the Cats! Looked in career-best form with 34 disposals and three goals for 121. Worth selecting despite an early bye.

Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000)

Overcame a slow start in his Saints debut, but lifted to crack the ton. Had plenty of CBAs on his way to 28 disposals and seven marks going at .97 PPM.

Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000)

Was the difference maker in the Dogs’ resurgence against the premiers, playing as the main distributor down back. Even had kick-in duties when the game was on the line on his way to 94 from 27 disposals and a goal.

Connor Budarick kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $232,000)

Did a power of work as an inside mid for the Eagles in his pre-season hitout against Port Adelaide. Collected an impressive 28 disposals on his way to a solid score of 73. It’s his sixth year in the system and he is ready to show he’s got what it takes.

Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000)

It’s slim pickings for forwards under $300k but the Roo looked good in the pre-season game against the Pies where he kicked three goals and scored 81.

Utility

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000)

Looks to have locked in a half-back role at the Tigers, taking advantage of his leg speed and creativity. The No.8 pick is a capable scorer, as we saw in in the Talent League where he averaged 80.5.

