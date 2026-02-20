It was a day of mixed fortunes for GWS with unwanted injury news souring a strong on-field display against Collingwood

Clayton Oliver in action during GWS' match sim clash with Collingwood on Friday, February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's injury list has swelled even further after Brent Daniels and Cody Angove both failed to see out the first half of the Giants' 35-point match simulation win over Collingwood in Bundoora on Friday afternoon.

Both Daniels and Angove came from the field with hamstring complaints before half-time and will be assessed ahead of the Giants' Opening Round clash against Hawthorn on Saturday, March 7 - just 15 days away.

The sore pair join Tom Green (ACL), Sam Taylor (hamstring), Toby Bedford (hamstring) and Finn Callaghan (hip) as casualties from the past fortnight at GWS.

But the medical room concerns were alleviated to some degree by the outstanding Giants debut from Clayton Oliver, who was the dominant midfielder on the ground in GWS' 17.8 (110) to 11.9 (75) win over the Magpies.

Oliver displayed much of the power at stoppage that made him one of the game's best players during a decade at Melbourne and it will have been a welcome sight for Giants coach Adam Kingsley as he looks to re-shape his midfield in Green's season-long absence.

Kieren Briggs and Nick Madden switched between ruck and the forward line throughout the game and made a significant impact in both areas, with Briggs finishing with four goals after booting three in the first quarter, while Madden kicked three of his own.

They exploited Collingwood's lack of experienced tall defenders, with Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe both sitting the game out.

Like Oliver, Magpie Jordan De Goey looked fresh and fit in his first hitout of the year, while Ed Allan showed a bit in the second half when Oliver's minutes were managed, bobbing up for two goals of his own.

Mature-age SANFL draftee Angus Anderson was lively in the first half, showing an appetite for the contest that will endear him to his teammates and fans alike.

Young guns

Giants ruck Nick Madden has impressed over the summer under the new ruck rules and he brought that form into his first pre-season hitout, both in the middle and up forward with three goals. Harry Rowston also took advantage of more midfield time and looks ready to step up early in the season. Magpies draftee Angus Anderson caught the eye with some robust efforts through the middle of the ground, while fellow first-year Ty Prindable also impressed with his commitment to the contest.

Angus Anderson tackles Clayton Oliver during Collingwood's match sim clash with GWS on Friday, February 20. Picture: AFL Photos

Switching positions

Young Giant Harvey Thomas spent considerable time up the ground, using his speed and kicking skills to set up forward entries to excellent effect, rather than being on the end of them. Kieren Briggs made a big impact in attack with four goals, switching with the more agile Madden in the ruck.

Injury watch

It was another rough day for the Giants, with Brent Daniels and Cody Angove both suffering hamstring injuries in the first half. Forward Callum Brown also came off in the second half with a foot complaint and iced it up on the bench. There were no immediate concerns for the Magpies, although Joel Cochran copped a heavy knock in a marking contest in the last quarter.

Brent Daniels on the sidelines during the match simulation between Collingwood and GWS at La Trobe University Sports Park on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasy tempter

The Giants' midfield mix is a watch with Tom Green's season ending ACL and the possible delayed start for Finn Callaghan. Clayton Oliver (MID, $941,000) was the mainstay and shows there could be some upside as he becomes the key inside contributor. Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000) attended plenty of centre ball-ups. GWS opted for Jake Riccardi (RUCK/FWD, $715,000) as their starting ruck while Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $738,000) was busy early up forward. He settled into more time in the ruck as the game went on before sitting out the last part of the match. The pre-season intel that Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $812,000) is fit and firing was on show as a key figure in the Pies' engine room. A cash cow to watch is mature-age draftee Angus Anderson (MID, $230,000) who was strong in the contest, racking up plenty of tackles as he played a midfield role.

COLLINGWOOD 4.3 8.4 10.7 11.9 (75)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 6.1 10.2 12.4 17.8 (110)

GOALS

Collingwood: Steele 2, Elliott 2, Allan 2, Sullivan, McStay, De Goey, Hayes, Pendlebury

Greater Western Sydney: Briggs 4, Madden 3, Riccardi 2, Gothard 2, Stringer, Delana, Thomas, Brown, Whitfield, Gruzewski

COLLINGWOOD

2. Jordan De Goey, 4. Brayden Maynard, 5. Jamie Elliott, 9. Dan Houston, 10. Scott Pendlebury, 11. Dan McStay, 13. Harry DeMattia, 15. Wil Parker, 16. Ed Allan, 17. Billy Frampton, 18. Tyan Prindable, 20. Illiro Smit, 21. Oscar Steene, 22. Steele Sidebottom, 24. Jacob Ryan, 25. Jack Crisp, 27. Joel Cochran, 28. Tim Membrey 29. Charlie West, 31. Beau McCreery, 33. Lachie Sullivan, 34. Jack Buller, 36. Harvey Harrison, 39. Will Hayes 41. Angus Anderson, 45. Roan Steele

Absent: Darcy Cameron*, Nick Daicos*, Pat Lipinski, Josh Daicos, Lachie Schultz, Harry Perryman, Tew Jiath, Bobby Hill, Reef McInnes, Darcy Moore, Sam Swadling, Zac McCarthy, Jeremy Howe, Noah Howes, Jai Saxena, Ned Long

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

1. Harvey Thomas, 6. Lachie Whitfield, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Clayton Oliver, 11. Phoenix Gothard, 13. Ollie Hannaford, 16. Brent Daniels, 18. Conor Stone, 19. Harry Oliver, 20. Jake Stringer, 24. Harry Rowston, 25. Jayden Laverde, 26. Jake Riccardi, 27. Harry Himmelberg, 28. Jack Ough, 29. Cody Angove, 30. James Leake, 32. Kieren Briggs, 33. Xavier O’Halloran, 35. Max Gruzewski, 37. Joe Fonti, 38. Josaia Delana, 39. Connor Idun, 41. Nick Madden, 44. Jack Buckley, 46. Callum Brown

Absent: Stephen Coniglio*, Toby Greene*, Lachie Ash*, Jesse Hogan*, Darcy Jones, Aaron Cadman, Tom Green, Toby Bedford, Sam Taylor, Finn Callaghan, Leek Aleer, Josh Kelly, Toby McMullin, Oskar Taylor, Logan Smith, Nathan Wardius, Riley Hamilton, Finnegan Davis

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday