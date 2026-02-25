Tom Blamires is the latest in a long line of Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal winners to land on an AFL list

Tom Blamires of the Dolphins celebrates a goal during the 2025 Smithy's VFL first semi final between Frankston and Casey Demons at Kinetic Stadium. Picture: Riley Lockett/AFL Photos

MAKE that 19 consecutive winners and counting.

Tom Blamires has maintained a longstanding VFL streak by becoming the latest recipient of the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal to land in the AFL, after North Melbourne confirmed his signing as a pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) recruit on Wednesday.

Blamires was outstanding for Frankston last year after joining the Dolphins from Sandringham.

The 23-year-old averaged 24.5 disposals, 4.1 tackles and 3.4 marks last season.

Tom Blamires poses for a photo after winning the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal at the 2025 VFL and VFLW Awards on September 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal recognises the most promising player in the VFL aged 24 or under, and Blamires is the 19th winner in a row to end up on an AFL list.

The award was introduced in 1989 and has become a glittering accolade with every winner landing on an AFL list since Jason Davenport was picked by Geelong in 2006.

Of the 18 before Blamires, Kane Lambert, Michael Hibberd and Bayley Fritsch have gone on to win AFL premierships while the likes of Nic Newman, Luke Ryan, Jake Riccardi and Sam Davidson have established themselves as key players at their clubs.

From Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal to the AFL

2006: Jason Davenport (Geelong) – Geelong

2007: Shane Valenti (Sandringham) – Melbourne

2008: Robin Nahas (Port Melbourne) – Richmond

2009: Michael Barlow (Werribee) – Fremantle

2010: Michael Hibberd (Frankston) – Essendon

2011: Ahmed Saad (Northern Bullants) – St Kilda

2012: Dean Towers (North Ballarat) – Sydney

2013: Kane Lambert (Northern Blues) – Richmond

2014: Nic Newman (Frankston) – Sydney

2015: Adam Marcon (Williamstown) – Richmond

2016: Luke Ryan (Coburg) – Fremantle

2017: Bayley Fritsch (Casey) – Melbourne

2018: Josh Corbett (Werribee) – Gold Coast

2019: Jake Riccardi (Werribee) – Greater Western Sydney

2020: Not awarded

2021: Charlie Dean (Williamstown) – Collingwood

2022: Ethan Phillips (Port Melbourne) – Hawthorn

2023: Sam Clohesy (Werribee) – Gold Coast

2024: Sam Davidson (Richmond) – Western Bulldogs

2025: Tom Blamires (Frankston) – North Melbourne