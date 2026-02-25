MAKE that 19 consecutive winners and counting.
Tom Blamires has maintained a longstanding VFL streak by becoming the latest recipient of the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal to land in the AFL, after North Melbourne confirmed his signing as a pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) recruit on Wednesday.
Blamires was outstanding for Frankston last year after joining the Dolphins from Sandringham.
The 23-year-old averaged 24.5 disposals, 4.1 tackles and 3.4 marks last season.
The Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal recognises the most promising player in the VFL aged 24 or under, and Blamires is the 19th winner in a row to end up on an AFL list.
The award was introduced in 1989 and has become a glittering accolade with every winner landing on an AFL list since Jason Davenport was picked by Geelong in 2006.
Of the 18 before Blamires, Kane Lambert, Michael Hibberd and Bayley Fritsch have gone on to win AFL premierships while the likes of Nic Newman, Luke Ryan, Jake Riccardi and Sam Davidson have established themselves as key players at their clubs.
From Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal to the AFL
2006: Jason Davenport (Geelong) – Geelong
2007: Shane Valenti (Sandringham) – Melbourne
2008: Robin Nahas (Port Melbourne) – Richmond
2009: Michael Barlow (Werribee) – Fremantle
2010: Michael Hibberd (Frankston) – Essendon
2011: Ahmed Saad (Northern Bullants) – St Kilda
2012: Dean Towers (North Ballarat) – Sydney
2013: Kane Lambert (Northern Blues) – Richmond
2014: Nic Newman (Frankston) – Sydney
2015: Adam Marcon (Williamstown) – Richmond
2016: Luke Ryan (Coburg) – Fremantle
2017: Bayley Fritsch (Casey) – Melbourne
2018: Josh Corbett (Werribee) – Gold Coast
2019: Jake Riccardi (Werribee) – Greater Western Sydney
2020: Not awarded
2021: Charlie Dean (Williamstown) – Collingwood
2022: Ethan Phillips (Port Melbourne) – Hawthorn
2023: Sam Clohesy (Werribee) – Gold Coast
2024: Sam Davidson (Richmond) – Western Bulldogs
2025: Tom Blamires (Frankston) – North Melbourne