Tom Blamires has snagged the last spot on North Melbourne's list

Tom Blamires poses for a photo after winning the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal at the 2025 VFL and VFLW Awards on September 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has added VFL star Tom Blamires to its list ahead of the 2026 season.

Blamires starred for Frankston in the VFL last year before he was invited to train with the Roos over summer.

Having impressed over the pre-season, including in last week's match simulation against Melbourne, the 23-year-old has joined the club as a pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) signing.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Thomas Blamires of the Dolphins celebrates a goal during the 2025 VFL First Semi Final between Frankston and Casey Demons at Kinetic Stadium on September 6th, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Riley Lockett/AFL Photos)

The Roos had a list spot open following the season-ending knee injury to Jackson Archer.

Blamires won the 2025 Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal as the best young gun in the VFL after moving from the Sandringham Zebras last off-season, and becomes the 19th successive winner of the award to make it to an AFL list following the honour.

Sam Davidson (Western Bulldogs), Sam Clohesy (Gold Coast), Jake Riccardi (GWS), Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne), Luke Ryan (Fremantle) and Nic Newman (Carlton) are other winners of the medal who are still on AFL lists.

He played all 21 games for the Dolphins in 2025, averaging 24.5 disposals and 4.1 tackles to be named in the VFL team of the year.

He has already been exposed to the AFL ecosystem through his work in the commercial sales team at Collingwood.

Not long after he started working at the Pies, Blamires amassed 44 disposals against the Magpies' VFL team, while spending some time playing on Jordan De Goey.

That performance followed games of 34, 35 and 30 disposals in consecutive weeks, with the hot patch of form putting on him the radar of several AFL clubs.

The signing of Blamires follows those of Elijah Hollands and Wade Derksen at Carlton, Mitch Zadow and Balyn O'Brien at Port Adelaide and Chris Scerri at Fremantle, who have all picked up rookie contracts during the SSP window.

The SSP signing deadline is on Monday.