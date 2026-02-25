Nick Daicos during Collingwood's preliminary final against Brisbane in 2025 and (inset) the Tasmania Devils. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA is ready to throw offers at rival stars and powerful agent Paul Connors says his company would listen to discussions on Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos, declaring it would be "remiss" not to entertain talks with the AFL's incoming club.

Connors was one of more than 30 managers to be in Hobart this week for the Devils' showcase to the player agencies as part of the fledgling club's first pitch to land stars.

The Devils have access to a maximum of one out of contract player per club in the 2027 and 2028 off-seasons. Daicos is contracted until the end of 2029 at Collingwood, where he is piecing together one of the all-time careers and has been an All-Australian the past three seasons.

Daicos has not ruled out considering Tasmania down the track and Connors, whose firm CDG Sports Management looks after the 23-year-old sensation through agent Robbie D'Orazio, said they would have to consider an approach from the Devils.

Learn More 17:13

"Robbie manages him personally, but it would be remiss of us as a company not to sit down with Tassie and see what they would think. I think Nick's the best player in the competition, he's a leader, he's an outstanding person, so if you were Todd Patterson you'd be remiss if you didn't want to have a conversation with Robbie at some stage," Connors told AFL.com.au's Gettable.

Asked if his company would be open to the discussion on the 23-year-old, Connors said: "I think so. You'd have to be. It would be negligent not to."

The Devils will have a $5 million sign-on bonus fund to splash across their 2027-28 trade and free agency periods to help entice players to the club, as well as 11 first-round picks across three years, six of which must be traded as the AFL looks for Tasmania to land established players.

Devils list boss Todd Patterson told Gettable that Daicos' contract status meant even despite the club's huge haul of draft choices, it would be difficult to rip him out of the Pies whilst under contract.

"We're starting to move into a phase where we probably don't want to have this ongoing narrative around specific players. I don't think that's healthy for the player or for us," he said.

"Clearly we've said it's great that he's (Daicos) expressed an interest and he sees Tasmania as something that's building nicely. Realistically, he's contracted to 2029 and we've got a lot of first-round draft picks, (but) I'm not sure we have that many first-round draft picks [to land a trade].

"So I think the likelihood at this stage of Nick being in our inaugural team would seem more unrealistic. But you never say never. He is a free agent in 2029 and that's how we have to look forward as to how this list build is going to work and how quickly we're competitive. But at this stage it's probably more unlikely than likely, but never say never."

Ben Williams, from Players Ink Sports Management, spearheaded Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's negotiations with St Kilda last year as he became the first player to land a $2 million a year deal.

Learn More 15:32

Wanganeen-Milera (2027), Sydney trio Errol Gulden, Logan McDonald and Isaac Heeney (2028) and Adelaide star Riley Thilthorpe (2028) are all Williams' clients who fall out of contract in 2027-28.

"All those guys are very measured. They'll want to hear every opportunity that comes their way, they won't make any rash decisions, they'll take it on board and at the time make a decision that suits them. Whether that's to stay where they currently are, (consider other clubs) or to come here to the new frontier and be part of something special as well," Williams told Gettable.

After Devils chief executive Brendon Gale revealed to AFL.com.au earlier this month the club had already met with rival players, Patterson said there had been six meetings with current AFL players about their interest in joining the Devils at the end of 2027.

"It would be roughly six men and two women's players we've met with so far. So we're in the market and we'd expect with our list strategy and TPP strategy is about to get ticked off internally, then we'd enter the market place with a bit more vigour," Patterson said.