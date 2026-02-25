Tyler Brockman gets a handball away during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Tyler Brockman will remain sidelined through the early rounds of the season as he awaits a court hearing next month and recovers from minor surgery.

Brockman is facing a single count of grievous bodily harm after an incident in Geraldton last December and was due to face court this month before his lawyer requested more time to look at relevant material.

The 23-year-old, who is accused of striking a man in his late teens, is now due to face court on March 26.

The talented forward, who did not take part in a recent match simulation against Fremantle, has undergone surgery in the meantime to repair an issue with his iliotibial band, which runs from the hip to the knee.

The setback has meant a decision on whether Brockman should play ahead of his court hearing was not required, with the former Hawthorn player expected to be sidelined for the next five weeks.

Brockman was drafted with Pick No.40 in the 2020 draft and spent three years at Hawthorn before crossing to the Eagles at the end of the 2023 season.

He played 20 games in 2025 and added a spark to the centre square through the middle stages of the season when the Eagles experimented with his role.

Brockman conceded in 2024 that he needed to make changes to meet AFL standards on and off the field after pleading guilty to a series of traffic offences.

He was subsequently enrolled him in a wellbeing and education program within the club to help him deal with complex issues.