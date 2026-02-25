Adelaide will be without a key on-baller for its AAMI Community Series game against Fremantle

Jake Soligo in action during Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder Jake Soligo will continue to consult with the club's medical staff and specialists as he manages an irregular heartbeat.

Soligo has been ruled out of Saturday's AAMI Community Series game against Fremantle having been on a managed training load in recent weeks.

The Crows said they have worked with club staff as well as external specialists "to best manage the 23-year-old's recovery".

Jake Soligo celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Soligo trained fully on Wednesday and will return to training next week, but it's not yet clear if he will miss any games at the start of the season.

Soligo's condition comes as the Crows struggle with a growing injury list, with the likes of Mark Keane, Dan Curtin, Isaac Cumming, Mitch Hinge and Izak Rankine all currently rehabbing injuries.

Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines has been managing an irregular heartbeat in recent years, which forced him to withdraw early from one game in 2024 and another last year.