Tyler Brockman in action during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Tyler Brockman has been charged by police with a single count of grievous bodily harm.

It comes after an incident in Geraldton in December.

In a short statement on Friday, the Eagles said Brockman will face court in February to answer the charges.

"The West Coast Eagles confirm AFL player Tyler Brockman has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm by WA Police following an incident in Geraldton in December," the statement read.

"Brockman is due to appear before the Geraldton Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 19.

"The club has made the AFL aware of the charge and is unable to make any further comment as the matter is before the courts."

Brockman, who was drafted with Pick No.40 in the 2020 draft, spent three years at Hawthorn before crossing to the Eagles at the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old played 20 games in 2025 after managing only 10 appearances in 2024.

The latest charge comes after Brockman was fined $1400 by the Geraldton Magistrates Court in 2024 after pleading guilty to a series of traffic offences.

Brockman was alleged to have fled the scene of a car crash earlier that year while in Geraldton to attend a family funeral.

West Coast stood Brockman down in the wake of the crash, and enrolled him in a wellbeing and education program within the club to help him deal with complex issues.