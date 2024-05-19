Tyler Brockman gets a handball away during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WEST Coast recruit Tyler Brockman has been charged in relation to a car crash in WA's mid-west that left a light post crumpled, with the former Hawk due to face court in July.

Brockman, who crossed to the Eagles at the end of last season, is alleged to have fled by foot after the crash on May 4, which involved no other vehicles, before returning later to remove the Ford Ranger utility involved.

The Eagles confirmed earlier this month that Brockman, 21, was involved in the crash while visiting Geraldton to attend a family funeral.

WA Police has been investigating the crash since and have charged the former Hawthorn forward with careless driving, failing to report an incident in which property was damaged, and failing to stop after the incident.

"Officers from Road Policing Division have charged a 21-year-old man in relation to a traffic incident that occurred on Saturday 4 May 2024 in Wandina," WA Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Tyler Brockman warms up ahead of round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"About 12.50am, a Ford Ranger utility collided with a light post while attempting to negotiate a roundabout at the intersection of Verita Road, Ackland Road and Abraham Street.

"As a result of the crash, the light post crumpled at the base and fell across the roadway.

"It will be alleged, the accused – who was driving the utility at the time of the incident – fled the area on foot.

"It will be further alleged the accused returned to the crash site a short time later to remove the vehicle prior to police arrival. Neither the crash or the damage to property was reported to police."

Tyler Brockman in action during a West Coast intraclub match on February 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au has confirmed the 21-year-old man was Brockman, who is due to appear before the Geraldton Magistrates Court on July 5.

The Eagles released a statement regarding the small forward earlier this month, saying they were aware of the incident and Brockman was cooperating fully with WA Police.

"Tyler’s personal circumstances are complex, and the club will prioritise his health and wellbeing ahead of any return to playing football," the club said.

"The club has informed the AFL regarding this incident, and we await the outcome of the police investigation before making any further comment."