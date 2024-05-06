Tyler Brockman is cooperating with police after he was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday

Tyler Brockman warms up ahead of round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Tyler Brockman's playing future is unclear after he was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday morning.

WA Police are investigating the incident, which occurred in Geraldton the day after a family funeral on Friday afternoon.

No other vehicle was involved and no one was injured.

West Coast released a statement on Monday night saying that Brockman's "personal circumstances are complex", and the club was prioritising his health and wellbeing over any future return to football.

West Coast's statement on Tyler Brockman:



The club has informed the AFL regarding this incident, and we await the outcome of the police investigation before making any further comment. The club requests Tyler's privacy is respected at this time.