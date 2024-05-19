DARCY Byrne-Jones has soccered a goal with just two seconds remaining to give Yartapuulti an incredible one-point triumph over Hawthorn on Sunday.
The Power, who lost Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines to a heart scare in the first quarter, won 11.14 (80) to 12.7 (79) at Adelaide Oval.
Port kicked four goals to none in the final term to pinch victory, with their last two majors coming inside the last 22 seconds, as the Hawks managed just one behind in the final quarter after leading by 28 points at the final change.
After Willie Rioli reduced the margin to five points with his third goal, Byrne-Jones soccered through from a tight angle after a scramble near the posts to score the matchwinner.
Having trailed by as much as 37 points early in the game, it is Port Adelaide's equal fourth greatest comeback win in its history.
Port's acting captain Zak Butters (31 disposals) and Jason Horne-Francis (27, two goals) were outstanding, Rioli and Dan Houston kicked three goals each and Byrne-Jones finished with two majors and a slice of folklore.
Hawthorn's Blake Hardwick kicked a career-high five-goal haul and teammates Mabior Chol and Cam Mackenzie scored two apiece.
Will Day (27 disposals, one goal), Massimo D'Ambrosio (28 touches) and ex-Power player Karl Amon (28) were all influential, as was Jai Newcombe early.
Fresh off a breakthrough win in Geelong last week, the Power started the game hot favourites but were blown away early by the Hawks, who kicked six goals to one in the opening term.
Hardwick slotted four goals in a 17-minute purple patch in the opening term as the visitors created a 31-point quarter-time advantage.
The Hawks held sway until the Power's stunning last quarter pushed them to victory and a 7-3 win-loss record.
The Hawks (3-7) appeared set for a third consecutive win before being overwhelmed late.
Port Adelaide's biggest comeback wins (all time)
1. 41 points (R5, 2013 v WCE)
2. 40 points (R12, 1997 v WBD)
3. 39 points (R14, 2000 v WCE)
=4. 37 points (R10, 2024 v HAW)
=4. 37 points (R18, 2001 v ADE)
6. 34 points (R4, 2011 v ADE)
Heart palpitations force Wines sub
Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines sent shockwaves through the footy world when he was subbed out of the match against Hawthorn due to heart palpitations. The star onballer came to the bench during the first quarter, with the Power later confirming he would take no further part in the game. Port footy boss Chris Davies said Wines had "settled" during the match, and had had similar episodes at training. Wines was previously diagnosed with a heart condition after experiencing a similar issue in a 2022 match.
Hardwick thrives in the forward line
In Mitch Lewis’ absence, defender Blake Hardwick has shone in the forward line. The 27-year-old kicked a career-high five goals against the Power and was a commanding presence up forward. Hardwick was originally drafted as a forward before becoming a defender at the Hawks.
YARTAPUULTI 1.1 4.5 7.8. 11.14 (80)
HAWTHORN 6.2 8.3 12.6 12.7 (79)
GOALS
Yartapuulti: Rioli 3, Houston 3, Horne-Francis 2, Bryne-Jones 2, Marshall 1
Hawthorn: Hardwick 5, Mackenzie 2, Chol 2, Ginnivan, Dear, Day
BEST
Yartapuulti: Houston, Butters, Horne-Francis, Burgoyne, Rioli
Hawthorn: Hardwick, Day, Meek, Amon, Newcombe
INJURIES
Yartapuulti: Wines (heart)
Hawthorn: None
SUBSTITUTES
Yartapuulti: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (replaced Ollie Wines at quarter time)
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Changkuoth Jiath in the fourth quarter
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval